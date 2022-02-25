Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Spheres Market: Technology and Market Analysis 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Spheres" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Spheres are mainly used in the pharmaceutical industry. Other current or potential applications include cosmetic additives, food additives, paint additives, composites, packaging materials and insulation. In pharma applications they are used to bulk, disintegrate, bind, lubricate, enhance stability and extend drug release.
As natural, fibre-rich components, they are non-toxic and chewable. These properties can also be translated to other applications.
The report contents include:
- Technology analysis including preparation, source materials, synthesis, properties, commercial products
- Market analysis including current markets and future markets. Markets covered include Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Food additives, Composites, Packaging, Insulation and Paint and coatings
- Profiles of 15 producers. Companies profiled include Ashai Kasei, Cellutech, Dupont, JRS Pharma, Seppic and Sigachi Industries
Key Topics Covered:
1 Technology Analysis
1.1 Definition
1.2 Microcrystalline Cellulose
1.2.1 Preparation
1.2.2 Wood Source Materials
1.2.3 Non-Wood Source Materials
1.2.4 Synthesis of MCC
1.3 Properties
1.3.1 Hollow - Solid Shell Cellulose Spheres
1.3.2 Hollow - Porous Shell Cellulose Spheres
1.4 Types of Commercial Microcrystalline Cellulose
2 Markets and Applications
2.1 Main Current Applications
2.2 Future Applications
2.3 Pharmaceuticals
2.4 Cosmetics
2.5 Food Additives
2.6 Other Markets
2.6.1 Composites
2.6.2 Packaging
2.6.3 Insulation
2.6.4 Paint and Coatings
3 Microcrystalline Cellulose Sphere Company Profiles (15 Company Profiles)
4 Research Scope and Methodology
