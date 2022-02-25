AB Volvo publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Group today published the Annual and Sustainability Report 2021 on www.volvogroup.com. During the year, the Volvo Group continued to deliver good profitability and took several important steps in the efforts to lead the transition to a climate-neutral transport system.
"We have a wide range of electric trucks, buses and machines on the market, high market shares and great interest from our customers. Together with our customers and partners we are in a strong position to lead the transformation of our industry towards a more sustainable future," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.
In 2021, the Group's net sales increased to SEK 372 billion and the adjusted operating income to SEK 41 billion with an adjusted operating margin of 11.0%. Return on capital employed in the Industrial Operations increased to 25.3%.
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 95,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2021, net sales amounted to SEK 372 billion (EUR 37 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
