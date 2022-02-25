USD 221.84 bn growth in Public Cloud Services Market | Planned Expansion by Hyperscalers to Drive Global Internet Services and Infrastructure Market|Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The public cloud services market is expected to grow by USD 221.84 bn from 2019 to 2024. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 19% during this period.

The global Internet services and infrastructure market is the parent market of the global public cloud services market. The global Internet services and infrastructure market covers companies providing services and infrastructure for the Internet industry, including data centers and cloud networking and storage infrastructure. It also includes companies providing hosting services.

Growth in the global Internet services and infrastructure market will be driven by the factors such as planned expansion by hyperscalers, increasing adoption of cloud computing, rise in adoption of colocation services, and Increasing demand for IoT devices.

Public Cloud Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Public Cloud Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

By service, the market has been segmented into SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS. The SaaS segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The use of public SaaS services is rising, as it provides features such as elasticity, scalability, and scope for data recovery. It also simplifies access to platform solutions such as AI, big data, data analytics, and IoT.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Public Cloud Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The public cloud services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. The increasing number of data center hyperscalers and colocation providers is notably driving the public cloud services market growth. However, factors such as vendor lock-in and operational complexities may impede market growth.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the public cloud services market include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. – The company offers database services and data reading and writing capabilities at high speed by retrieving data from in-memory caches.

The company offers database services and data reading and writing capabilities at high speed by retrieving data from in-memory caches. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers a web service for deploying applications that help in using AWS services such as EC2, S3, Simple Notification Service (SNS), CloudWatch, autoscaling, and Elastic Load Balancers.

The company offers a web service for deploying applications that help in using AWS services such as EC2, S3, Simple Notification Service (SNS), CloudWatch, autoscaling, and Elastic Load Balancers. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers public cloud services of on-premises to multiple cloud providers.

Public Cloud Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist public cloud services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the public cloud services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the public cloud services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of public cloud services market vendors

Public Cloud Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 19% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 221.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 SaaS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

5.4 IaaS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

5.5 PaaS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing number of data center hyperscalers and colocation providers

8.1.2 Shift toward reduced capital expenditures on IT hardware

8.1.3 Increasing adoption of IoT, ML, and big data technologies

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Vendor lock-in and operational complexities

8.2.2 Network connectivity issues and latency

8.2.3 Security and compliance issues related to public cloud

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Strategic partnerships and collaborations among market participants

8.4.2 Shift toward server virtualization

8.4.3 Cloud simplifies disaster recovery

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Cloud

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Amazon Web Services Inc.

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

10.9 Oracle Corp.

10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.

10.11 SAP SE

10.12 VMware Inc.

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

