Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. To Participate In The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SAN ANTONIO, /PRNewswire/ --Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., CCO announced today that Scott Wells, CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:45 p.m., Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days.
About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. ("CCOH") CCO is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 26 countries.
