Chocolate Market in South America to Grow by USD 4.11 Bn| The rising awareness regarding health benefits offered by chocolate to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolate Market in South America Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Arcor Group, Colombina SA, Dori Alimentos SA, Empresas Carozzi SA, Ferrero International SA, Lindt and Sprungli ( USA ) Inc., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, The Hershey Co. among others.

10+ – Including Arcor Group, Colombina SA, Dori Alimentos SA, Empresas Carozzi SA, Ferrero International SA, Lindt and Sprungli ( ) Inc., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, The Hershey Co. among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape. Segments: Product (dark chocolate and milk and white chocolate) and geography ( Brazil , Chile , and the Rest of South America ).

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Chocolate Market in South America is expected to increase by USD 4.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 5.24%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Chocolate Market in South America



The Chocolate Market in South America is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market. Companies are employing mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships, as well as new product development, as strategic tactics to increase their brand visibility.

Colombina SA: Offers chocolate products such as Choco Vanilla Cone, ChocoBreak Assorted Fruit x 50 UN, and ChocoBreak Assorted Fruit x 30 UN.

Empresas Carozzi SA: Offers chocolate products such as maqui truffles, cranberries, ginger, rum and cognac chocolates.

Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc: Offers chocolate product brands such as Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, and Caffarel.

Chocolate Market In South America 2022-2026: Segmentation



Chocolate market in South America is segmented as below:

Product

Dark Chocolate



Milk And White Chocolate

Geography

Brazil



Chile



Rest Of South America



The chocolate market in South America is driven by rising awareness regarding health benefits offered by chocolate and increasing marketing activities. In addition, other factors such as growing demand for customized chocolate are expected to trigger the chocolate market in South America toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5.24% during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Chocolate Market in South America Key Driver:

Rising awareness regarding health benefits offered by chocolate:



Dark chocolate, which has a high percentage of cocoa, is particularly suggested for preventing or slowing the aging process as well as some ailments such as cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, chocolate's antioxidant content, blood pressure-lowering capabilities, and presumed anti-aging benefits will continue to drive the consumption of chocolate and chocolate products. According to recent research findings, chocolate consumption helps people look younger and reduces stress, which is projected to drive chocolate demand in the market throughout the forecast period.

Chocolate Market in South America Key Trend:

The impulse purchasing behavior of consumers:

Confectionery items exhibited prominently in venues like shops and supermarkets can draw customers' attention and lead to impulse purchases. Furthermore, impulsive purchases are fueled by a surge in consumer disposable money and a shift in lifestyles, in addition to attractive display techniques used by retailers. In recent years, the color and packaging of chocolate have played an essential influence in its purchase. Following the shift in product perception, manufacturers have made significant investments in product design, labelling, pricing, and packaging.

Chocolate Market Scope in South America Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.60 Regional analysis South America Performing market contribution Rest of South America at 53% Key consumer countries Brazil, Chile, and the Rest of South America Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arcor Group, Colombina SA, Dori Alimentos SA, Empresas Carozzi SA, Ferrero International SA, Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, and The Hershey Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: South America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: South America market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Dark chocolate

Milk and white chocolate

Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 23: Dark chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Milk and white chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Milk and white chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Milk and white chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Exhibit 28: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 29: Geographic comparison

7.3 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Chile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: Chile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Rest of South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Rest of South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: Rest of South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising awareness regarding health benefits offered by chocolate

8.1.2 Increasing marketing activities

8.1.3 Growing demand for customized chocolate

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity

8.2.2 Shortage of vanilla

8.2.3 Price fluctuation of raw materials

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 The impulse purchasing behavior of consumers

8.3.2 Increasing number of M&A

8.3.3 Rising demand for premium chocolate

8.3.4 Introduction of organic, vegan, and sugar and gluten-free chocolate

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arcor Group

Exhibit 43: Arcor Group - Overview

Exhibit 44: Arcor Group - Business segments

Exhibit 45: Arcor Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 46: Arcor Group - Segment focus

10.4 Colombina SA

Exhibit 47: Colombina SA - Overview

Exhibit 48: Colombina SA - Business segments

Exhibit 49: Colombina SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 50: Colombina SA - Segment focus

10.5 Dori Alimentos SA

Exhibit 51: Dori Alimentos SA - Overview

Exhibit 52: Dori Alimentos SA - Product and service

Exhibit 53: Dori Alimentos SA - Key offerings

10.6 Empresas Carozzi SA

Exhibit 54: Empresas Carozzi SA - Overview

Exhibit 55: Empresas Carozzi SA - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Empresas Carozzi SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Empresas Carozzi SA - Segment focus

10.7 Ferrero International SA

Exhibit 58: Ferrero International SA - Overview

Exhibit 59: Ferrero International SA - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Ferrero International SA-Key news

Exhibit 61: Ferrero International SA - Key offerings

10.8 Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc.

Exhibit 62: Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 66: Mars Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Mars Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 69: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 71: Mondelez International Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 72: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Nestle SA

Exhibit 74: Nestle SA - Overview

Exhibit 75: Nestle SA - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Nestle SA- Key news

Exhibit 77: Nestle SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.12 The Hershey Co.

Exhibit 79: The Hershey Co. - Overview

Exhibit 80: The Hershey Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 81: The Hershey Co. - Key news

Exhibit 82: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: The Hershey Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

