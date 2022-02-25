Trucker Path Joins Data Aggregation and Task Automation Provider, LoadBoard Network

PHOENIX, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trucker Path, the most comprehensive and most used mobile app for North American commercial truck drivers, today announced it has joined the newly launched load posting aggregation service provider, LoadBoard Network. With this integration, the 1,000,000 active carriers using Trucker Path and it's TruckLoads digital freight exchange will now have access to a larger pool of carriers, brokers and shippers for matching capacity with available loads.

"Through the LoadBoard Network, Trucker Path users can access hundreds of thousands of loads daily," said Jeff Ogren, SVP business development and strategy for Trucker Path. "Load boards are still the preferred means of matching empty capacity with available loads. Making the LoadBoard Network part of the Trucker Path ecosystem gives our users access to a much larger pool of reliable carriers, brokers and shippers through a seamless digital booking experience. With this integration, we're helping them improve utilization and find more loads more efficiently."

LoadBoard Network automates load posting to a network of dozens of independent load boards and carrier applications simultaneously. For Trucker Path mobile app users, it provides an opportunity to match their capacity with available loads by going beyond just the industry's largest load boards.

"By joining our load posting aggregation service, Trucker Path users will now have more choices," said Mark Draeb, president of LoadBoard Network who was previously a co-founder of the PostEverywhere load posting service. "It will provide Trucker Path carriers with more freight hauling opportunities and make capacity available to our broker and shipper customers. I've worked with Trucker Path for years. I look at this partnership as getting the band back together, we're just using new and improved instruments."

About LoadBoard Network LLC

LoadBoard Network LLC is a software company that serves the freight transportation industry. LoadBoard Network develops innovative SaaS technology to help transportation brokers and freight shippers run their businesses more efficiently through data aggregation and task automation. LoadBoard Network software is available in app form, through web services and via third-party integrations with service providers in the transportation industry.

Connect with LoadBoard Network at http://www.LoadBoardNetwork.com or call 701-645-3252.

About Trucker Path

Trucker Path, the North American trucking industry's most comprehensive and most used mobile app for truckers, is in use by more than 1 million drivers. The online platform's unmatched capabilities provide access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices, weigh station status, truck scales and wash locations and much more. The advanced technology, designed to mitigate inefficiencies in the transportation industry, offers navigational assistance with truck optimized routing, and its TruckLoads freight matching load board connects drivers, carriers and brokers. For more information, visit http://www.truckerpath.com.

