Shoptelligence Achieves Quadruple Growth With Home Furnishing Retailers - Utilizing Their A.I.-Powered Merchandising and Marketing Solutions

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shoptelligence, a leading provider of innovative A.I-powered merchandising solutions for furniture retailers, reported a quadruple growth rate at the close of 2021. This remarkable performance was fueled through the growth of customer accounts – including 5 of the top 100 home furnishing companies, as well as leading regional independent furniture retailers.
The pandemic-driven drop in foot traffic, combined with the dramatic rise in eCommerce, has launched Shoptelligence technology to the forefront. By making it easy for traditional furniture retailers to deliver a personalized, cohesive, shopping experience across multiple online and in-person channels, the Shoptelligence platform is delivering significant increases in outcomes, including:
- 5x increase in on-site engagement,
- 42% increase in order size, and
- 33% in revenue per buyer.
"Integrating Shoptelligence's ecommerce solutions has enabled us to successfully provide shoppers with a motivating and confident online shopping experience. Pairing room inspirations with available inventory has been a profitable ecommerce strategy, and we have seen shoppers increase their ticket size as a result. It is no surprise that Shoptelligence is growing – their expertise in merchandising for furniture retailers helps customers more effectively find the right item and complete the room." Tony Mitchell, Director of eCommerce at American Furniture Warehouse
Shoptelligence makes connecting with customers across multiple touchpoints easy. Backed by powerful algorithms and individualized customer profiles Shoptelligence technology created a unique shopping experience that completes the room from available retail inventory for individual shoppers. The result is a personalized and inspirational shopping experience that builds trust and loyalty, increases ticket size, and extends customer lifetime value. The platform also makes communication efficient by connecting shoppers to support and incentives at any point throughout the customer buying journey.
"Merging the digital and physical retail worlds has been a necessity in our current environment," explained Laura Khoury, CEO of Shoptelligence. "It has been rewarding to watch our technology revolutionize the furniture industry, to make shopping inspirational and enjoyable, and to see a lift in revenue as a result."
About Shoptelligence
Shoptelligence is an omni-channel merchandising solution, built specifically for home furnishing retailers, to increase engagement, order size, and revenue per buyer. Creating a seamless transition between the online and in-store experience, Shoptelligence enables retailers to engage and support shoppers to dramatically increase customer lifetime value. Using Shoptelligence solutions, shoppers engage five times longer, actively consider twice as many products, and add over 40 percent more items to their orders. Requiring only a retailer's basic product catalog, Shoptelligence merchandising solutions are easy to implement and deliver significant results in just weeks. For more information, visit http://www.shoptelligence.com.
Media Contact
Jocelyn Paslowski, Shoptelligence, 1 740-260-0559, jpaslowski@shoptelligence.com
SOURCE Shoptelligence
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.