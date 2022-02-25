Bathroom Vanities Market Size Worth $46.03Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 3.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Bathroom Vanities Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Stone, Ceramic, Glass, Wood, and Metal) and Application (Residential and Commercial)". The bathroom vanities market growth is driven by the increasing rate of housing completions in developed regions, rising online retailing of bathroom vanities and increase in construction activities.
Get Exclusive Sample Pages of this research study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018672/
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size Value in
US$ 36,047.21 Million in 2021
Market Size Value by
US$ 46,038.15 Million by 2028
Growth rate
CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028
Forecast Period
2021-2028
Base Year
2021
No. of Pages
136
No. Tables
56
No. of Charts & Figures
71
Historical data available
Yes
Segments covered
Material, and Application
Regional scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope
US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Bathroom Vanities Market: Competitive Landscape
The key players operating in the bathroom vanities market include Avanity Corporation; Bellaterra Home, LLC.; Caesarstone.; Foremost Groups, Inc.; Kohler Co.; MasterBrand Cabinets Inc; Roca Sanitario S.A; Wilsonart LLC.; Dupont Plumbing Supplies; and Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00018672/
In 2020, Europe held the largest share of the global bathroom vanities market. The region has witnessed a robust demand for aesthetic appeal in the interiors of residential buildings. There is an increased demand for the latest bath décors. Moreover, the rising number of construction and remodeling projects in the region is driving the bathroom vanities market.
Rising Online Retailing of Bathroom Vanities:
Online purchasing is being increasingly preferred to traditional buying due to factors such as convenience and mass reach. The entire buying process completes over the online portal without any physical effort or travel, saving time and enriching buying experience. The increasing penetration of the internet has allowed access to online platforms to many users. Various manufacturers of bathroom vanities have their own online retailing platforms. They are also using third-party online platforms to reach mass customers. With the growing e-commerce industry, bathroom vanity products' revenue is also increasing as they have significant revenue sharing in e-commerce retailing. Thus, the growing e-commerce industry is driving the revenue of the bathroom vanities market globally.
Bathroom Vanities Market: Segmental Overview
Based on material, the bathroom vanities market is segmented into stone, ceramic, glass, wood, and metal. The wood segment held the largest share of the bathroom vanities market in 2020. It is the most common type of material used for bathroom vanity manufacturing.
Based on application, the bathroom vanities market has been segmented into residential and commercial. The residential bathroom vanities segment held the larger share of the bathroom vanities market in 2020. Rapid urbanization in developing economies and an increased rate of housing completions in developed regions are driving the segment.
Buy Premium Copy of this research report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00018672/
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Bathroom Vanities Market:
The construction industry was severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdowns and the travel restrictions implemented by various governments caused disruptions in the global supply chain. The decline in the construction industry impacted the bathroom vanities market. The growth of the bathroom vanities market was hampered due to the severe effects on commercial construction activities globally. However, with the COVID-19 cases on the decline and reopening of the business activities, the bathroom vanities market is witnessing steady growth.
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/bathroom-vanities-market
SOURCE The Insight Partners
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.