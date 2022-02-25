Day two of Sustainability Live has now concluded, bringing to a close BizClik Media Group's first live event of the year

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Both days saw hundreds of sustainability-conscious business people speak, network, and discuss actionable change at Tobacco Dock in London, while thousands of others watched virtually and networked online.
On day two, the main stage saw Dr James Robey, Global Head of Sustainability at Capgemini, Stephen Jamieson, Global Head of Circular Economy Solutions at SAP, Andrea Vena, Chief Climate and Sustainability Officer at European Space Agency, and many other fascinating speakers.
The Sustainability Stage was once again full with attendees all day, thanks to our brilliant speakers. Tomas Zabarowski, Head of Crop Science Sustainability Excellence at Bayer AG, Tara Kaur, Head of Demand Generation at SAP, and David Clark, VP Sustainability at Amcor, were just a few of the speakers on the stage on day two.
Meanwhile, our two virtual stages were as popular as ever, thanks to the likes of Kathleen Buckingham, Director, Sustainability at tentree, Charlotte Wolff-Bye, Chief Sustainability Officer at PETRONAS, and Annelie Selander, Group Sustainability Director at Nomad Foods.
The event also had new guests in the form of two CNN journalists who set up camp in the networking area in order to interview speakers - watch this space for more information.
Meanwhile, the edible coffee cups, chargeable motorbike, and lifelong water bottles also returned to the event on day two.
Sustainability LIVE will be back in September in London, with new and returning speakers to be announced soon.
