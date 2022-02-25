Cellulose Acetate Market to Grow by USD 1.07 billion |Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cellulose acetate market is set to grow by USD 1.07 billion between 2020 and 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.76%, according to Technavio's estimates.
Technavio has categorized the global cellulose acetate market as a part of the global diversified chemicals market. This report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years. This will determine the levels of growth of the cellulose acetate market during the forecast period.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cellulose Acetate Market size
- Cellulose Acetate Market trends
- Cellulose Acetate Market industry analysis
Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
By type, the market has been segmented into fiber and plastics. The fiber segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the easy availability, low cost, and wide acceptability of cellulose acetate among end-user industries.
By application, the market has been segmented into filtration, electronics, textile and consumer goods, packaging, and others.
By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the highest market growth share during the forecast period.
The cellulose acetate market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The growth of the textile industry in APAC is driving the cellulose acetate market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations and policies may impede market growth.
To help businesses improve their market position, the cellulose acetate market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Borregaard ASA, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Rotuba Extruders, Sappi Ltd., and Solvay SA. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:
- Borregaard ASA - The company offers cellulose acetate for various applications, including acetate filters, yarn, film, and plastics.
- Celanese Corp. - The company offers cellulose acetate flake, tow, and film.
- Daicel Corp. - The company offers cellulose acetate under the brands, Cafblo and Bellocea.
Cellulose Acetate Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cellulose acetate market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cellulose acetate market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cellulose acetate market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cellulose acetate market vendors
Cellulose Acetate Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.76%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.07 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
2.23
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 57%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Russian Federation, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Borregaard ASA, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Rotuba Extruders, Sappi Ltd., and Solvay SA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2: Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for diversified chemicals
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support activities
2.2.7 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Filtration
- Electronics
- Textile and consumer goods
- Packaging
- Others
Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
5.3 Filtration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Filtration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Filtration - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Textile and consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Textile and consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Textile and consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 23: Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
5.7.1 Water treatment
5.7.2 Medical and personal care
5.7.3 Print lamination
5.7.4 Sporting goods and toys
Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Fiber
- Plastics
Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type
6.3 Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Fiber - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 32: Plastics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: Plastics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type
7. Customer landscape
7.1 Customer landscape
Exhibit 35: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Growth of textile industry in APAC
9.1.2 Increase in demand for glass fibers from developing countries
9.1.3 Rise in demand for cellulose acetate for cigarette filter production
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Stringent regulations and policies
9.2.2 Growth in awareness about health risks associated with cigarettes
9.2.3 Increase in raw material prices
Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Product development of acetate filter tow
9.3.2 Innovation and product development in the cigarettes industry
9.3.3 Growing demand for cellulose acetate for additive manufacturing
9. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Competitive scenario
10.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 51: Vendor Landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 53: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Borregaard ASA
Exhibit 56: Borregaard ASA - Overview
Exhibit 57: Borregaard ASA - Business segments
Exhibit 58: Borregaard ASA - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: Borregaard ASA - Segment focus
11.4 Celanese Corp.
Exhibit 60: Celanese Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 61: Celanese Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 62: Celanese Corp.-Key news
Exhibit 63: Celanese Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 64: Celanese Corp. - Segment focus
11.5 Daicel Corp.
Exhibit 65: Daicel Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 66: Daicel Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 67: Daicel Corp. - Key offerings
11.6 Eastman Chemical Co.
Exhibit 68: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Eastman Chemical Co. – Key news
Exhibit 71: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus
11.7 Merck and Co. Inc.
Exhibit 73: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 74: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 75: Merck and Co. Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 76: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 77: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus
11.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
Exhibit 78: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 79: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 80: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. – Key news
Exhibit 81: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 82: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
11.9 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.
Exhibit 83: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 84: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 85: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 86: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 87: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. - Segment focus
11.10 Rotuba Extruders
Exhibit 88: Rotuba Extruders - Overview
Exhibit 89: Rotuba Extruders - Product and service
Exhibit 90: Rotuba Extruders - Key offerings
11.11 Sappi Ltd.
Exhibit 91: Sappi Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 92: Sappi Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 93: Sappi Ltd. – Key news
Exhibit 94: Sappi Ltd. - Key offerings
11.12 Solvay SA
Exhibit 95: Solvay SA - Overview
Exhibit 96: Solvay SA - Business segments
Exhibit 97: Solvay SA – Key news
Exhibit 98: Solvay SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 99: Solvay SA - Segment focus
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates
