Sea Skimmer Missile Market to Grow by USD 922.56 million | Demand for Lightweight Materials to Drive Global Aerospace and Defense Market | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sea skimmer missile market is expected to grow by USD 922.56 mn between 2021 and 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%, according to Technavio's estimates.
The global aerospace and defense market is the parent market of the global sea skimmer missile market as a part of. This report extensively covers external factors that are influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years to determine the levels of growth of the sea skimmer missile market during the forecast period.
The global aerospace and defense market is driven by factors such as demand for lightweight materials, robust growth in aircraft production, and growing preferences for fuel-efficient aircraft.
Sea Skimmer Missile Market 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
- Sea Skimmer Missile Market size
- Sea Skimmer Missile Market trends
- Sea Skimmer Missile Market industry analysis
Sea Skimmer Missile Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
By application, the sea skimmer missile market has been segmented into defense and military and homeland security. The defense and military segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing focus of countries to strengthen their defense and military capabilities will drive the growth of the segment during the same period.
By geography, the sea skimmer missile market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
Sea Skimmer Missile Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rising military expenditure is notably driving the sea skimmer missile market growth. However, factors such as climate-related issues may impede market growth.
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the sea skimmer missile market include Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and The Boeing Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers sea skimmer missiles that precisely hit sea and land-based targets beyond radar horizon, under the brand name of Brahmos.
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - The company offers sea skimmer missiles that provide an optimal solution for meeting naval helicopters' future mission requirements, under the brand name of IAI.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - The company offers sea skimmer missiles that are integrated with autonomous target recognition, which ensures that the correct target is detected, recognized and hit, at sea or on land, under the brand name of Kongsberg.
Sea Skimmer Missile Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sea skimmer missile market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sea skimmer missile market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sea skimmer missile market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sea skimmer missile market vendors
Sea Skimmer Missile Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 922.56 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.36
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, France, China, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and The Boeing Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
