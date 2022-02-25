Registration for iaedp™ 2022 Virtual Symposium Available for Healthcare Professionals; Offers 3-Month On-Demand Schedule

PEKIN, Ill., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation (iaedp.com) has announced that its 35th annual iaedp™ Symposium will be a virtual event in 2022.

To register for the iaedp™ 2022 Virtual Symposium, visit https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/2022VirtualSymposium. For additional information about the iaedp™ Symposium 2022, visit iaedp.com (iaedp.com).

The iaedp™ 2022 Virtual Symposium is an opportunity for iaedp™ members and non-members alike to learn about: identifying and treating individuals with anorexia, bulimia, and compulsive overeating; discussing drug therapies currently used to treat eating disorders; describing alternative methods for the treatment of eating disorders, such as dialectical behavior therapy, psychodrama, movement therapy, art therapy, and gastric bypass surgery and explaining dual diagnosis issues, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, Axis II components and addictions, in addition to a featured workshop series discussing the impact of unconscious biases on clients of marginalized communities.

Among those participating in the 2022 Virtual Symposium will be physicians, psychologists, psychiatrists, therapists, dietitians, nurses, counselors, students and other healthcare professionals.

Participants will update their research knowledge and competency, increase and acquire new skills, receive information on certification, and have networking/referral opportunities as well as obtain continuing education credits.

The iaedp™ 2022 Virtual Symposium, on-demand from April 1 – June 30, 2022, gives participants three full months to see and learn from the scores of research presentations and workshops that will be available during the 2022 virtual event.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp.com) has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.



