ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market size to increase by 10,290.69 K tons | Driven by increasing demand from developing countries | Technavio

by PRNewswire
February 25, 2022 4:00 AM | 15 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nitrogenous fertilizer market size is expected to increase by 10,290.69 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 1.61% during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The report also provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Download a Free Sample Now before purchasing our full report.

Technavio analyzes the nitrogenous fertilizer market by product (urea, NPK, CAN and AN, DAP and MAP, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

By product, the market will observe significant growth in the urea segment. Urea contains a high concentration of nitrogen and is cost-effective compared to other types of nitrogenous fertilizers. This is increasing the demand for urea among farmers. Moreover, it has a neutral pH value and a wide application range. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

By geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 67% of the global market share. Factors such as the increase in per capita income of consumers and a decline in arable land are driving the growth of the nitrogenous fertilizer market in APAC. China and India are the key markets for nitrogenous fertilizers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Ask for a Free Sample for additional highlights on major segments, regions, and key countries in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for nitrogenous fertilizers from developing countries. The demand for nitrogenous fertilizers has been continuously on the rise in developing countries such as India and China. Factors such as expanding population coupled and the shifting preference from grain-based to high protein-based diets have increased the consumption of fertilizers. Moreover, most of the population in India depends on agriculture. The country was one of the leading producers of wheat, sugarcane, rice, and fruits in 2021. Besides, the availability of government subsidies and incentives on the purchase of fertilizers have further increased the consumption and demand in these countries. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global nitrogenous fertilizers market.

In addition, the adoption of precision farming will further accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, health concerns regarding the use of nitrogenous fertilizers will hinder market growth. The nitrogenous fertilizer market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

AB Achema: The company offers nitrogenous fertilizers that provide plants with the required amount of nitrogen, which is especially important during the period of intensive growth, under the brand name Achema.

Acron Group: The company offers nitrogenous fertilizers that are essential for plant growth and development and widely applied to all soils, under the brand name Acron.

Agropolychim AD: The company offers nitrogenous fertilizers that represent effective and reliable nutrient sources to promote healthy crop growth and yield.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.: The company offers nitrogenous fertilizers that are produced by combining urea, nitric acid, and ammonia, with a nitrogen content that typically ranges from 28 percent to 32 percent.

EuroChem Group AG: The company offers nitrogenous fertilizers that are useful for all crops and play a fundamental role in healthy plant growth.

Uncover other dominant players mentioned in the full report. Download a Free Sample Now!

Related Reports:

Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Potash Fertilizers Market by Crop Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.61%

Market growth 2022-2026

10290.69 thousand tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.35

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 67%

Key consumer countries

China, India, US, Russian Federation, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Achema, Acron Group, Agropolychim AD, CF Industries Holdings Inc., EuroChem Group AG, KBR Inc., Nutrien Ltd., OCI NV, SABIC, and Yara International ASA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary                           

                1.1 Market Overview

                                Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                                Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                                Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

                                Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                                Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

                                Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

                                Exhibit 07:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                2.1.1    Parent market

                                Exhibit 08:   Parent market

                                Exhibit 09:  Market Characteristics

                2.2 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 10:  Value chain analysis : Fertilizers and agricultural chemicals

                                2.2.1    Inputs

                                2.2.2    Inbound logistics

                                2.2.3    Operations

                                2.2.4    Outbound logistics

                                2.2.5    Marketing and sales

                                2.2.6    Industry innovation

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 11:   Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 12:   Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2021 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                                3.4.1    Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                                3.4.2    Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                                Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand tons)

                                Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 21:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product               

                5.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Urea
  • NPK
  • CAN and AN
  • DAP and MAP
  • Others

                                Exhibit 22:  Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                5.2     Comparison by Product

                                Exhibit 23:  Comparison by Product

                5.3     Urea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 24:  Urea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

                                Exhibit 25:  Urea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.4     NPK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026             

                                Exhibit 26:  NPK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

                                Exhibit 27:  NPK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.5     CAN and AN - Market size and forecast 2021-2026             

                                Exhibit 28:  CAN and AN - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

                                Exhibit 29:  CAN and AN - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.6     DAP and MAP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                                Exhibit 30:  DAP and MAP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

                                Exhibit 31:  DAP and MAP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.7     Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                                Exhibit 32:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

                                Exhibit 33:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.8     Market opportunity by Product 

                                Exhibit 34:  Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape                         

                6.1     Overview           

                                Exhibit 35:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                     

                7.1 Geographic segmentation

                                The regions covered in the report are:

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • South America

                                Exhibit 36:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

                7.2 Geographic comparison   

                                Exhibit 37:  Geographic comparison

                7.3     APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                                Exhibit 38:   APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

                                Exhibit 39:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.4     North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026        

                                Exhibit 40:   North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

                                Exhibit 41:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.5     Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                                Exhibit 42:   Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

                                Exhibit 43:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.6     MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 44:   MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

                                Exhibit 45:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.7     South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026        

                                Exhibit 46:   South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

                                Exhibit 47:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.8     Key leading countries    

                                Exhibit 48:  Key leading countries

                7.9     Market opportunity by geography           

                                Exhibit 49:  Market opportunity by geography (thousand tons)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1    Increase in demand from developing countries

                                8.1.2    Growth in fertilizer industry

                                8.1.3    Reduction in arable land

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1    Health concerns regarding the use of nitrogenous fertilizers

                                8.2.2    Volatility in raw material prices

                                8.2.3    Increasing consumption of organic food

                                Exhibit 50:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1    Adoption of precision farming

                                8.3.2    Increasing preference for hydroponics

                                8.3.3    Increasing ammonia production capacity

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1     Overview           

                                Exhibit 51:  Vendor landscape

                9.2     Landscape disruption    

                                Exhibit 52:   Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 53:  Industry risks

                9.3     Competitive landscape 

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 54:  Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 55:  Market positioning of vendors

                10.3  AB Achema        

                                Exhibit 56:  AB Achema - Overview

                                Exhibit 57:  AB Achema - Product and service

                                Exhibit 58:  AB Achema - Key offerings

                10.4  Acron Group     

                                Exhibit 59:  Acron Group  - Overview

                                Exhibit 60:  Acron Group  - Business segments

                                Exhibit 61:  Acron Group  - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 62:  Acron Group  - Segment focus

                10.5  Agropolychim AD            

                                Exhibit 63:  Agropolychim AD - Overview

                                Exhibit 64:  Agropolychim AD - Product and service

                                Exhibit 65:  Agropolychim AD - Key offerings

                10.6  CF Industries Holdings Inc.           

                                Exhibit 66:  CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 67:  CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 68:  CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Key news

                                Exhibit 69:  CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 70:  CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

                10.7  EuroChem Group AG     

                                Exhibit 71:  EuroChem Group AG - Overview

                                Exhibit 72:  EuroChem Group AG - Product and service

                                Exhibit 73:  EuroChem Group AG - Key news

                                Exhibit 74:  EuroChem Group AG - Key offerings

                10.8     KBR Inc.

                                Exhibit 75:  KBR Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 76:  KBR Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 77:  KBR Inc. - Key news

                                Exhibit 78:  KBR Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 79:  KBR Inc. - Segment focus

                10.9  Nutrien Ltd.       

                                Exhibit 80:  Nutrien Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 81:  Nutrien Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 82:  Nutrien Ltd. - Key news

                                Exhibit 83:  Nutrien Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 84:  Nutrien Ltd. - Segment focus

                10.10                OCI NV

                                Exhibit 85:  OCI NV - Overview

                                Exhibit 86:  OCI NV - Business segments

                                Exhibit 87:  OCI NV - Key news

                                Exhibit 88:  OCI NV - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 89:  OCI NV - Segment focus

                10.11                SABIC   

                                Exhibit 90:  SABIC - Overview

                                Exhibit 91:  SABIC - Business segments

                                Exhibit 92:  SABIC - Key news

                                Exhibit 93:  SABIC - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 94:  SABIC - Segment focus

                10.12                Yara International ASA  

                                Exhibit 95:  Yara International ASA - Overview

                                Exhibit 96:  Yara International ASA - Business segments

                                Exhibit 97:  Yara International ASA - Key news

                                Exhibit 98:  Yara International ASA - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 99:  Yara International ASA - Segment focus

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objective

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 100:  Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 101:  Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 102:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 103:  Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 104:  List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nitrogenous-fertilizer-market-size-to-increase-by-10-290-69-k-tons--driven-by-increasing-demand-from-developing-countries--technavio-301489800.html

SOURCE Technavio

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: chemicalCommoditiesPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.