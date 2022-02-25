Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market size to increase by 10,290.69 K tons | Driven by increasing demand from developing countries | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nitrogenous fertilizer market size is expected to increase by 10,290.69 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 1.61% during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The report also provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio analyzes the nitrogenous fertilizer market by product (urea, NPK, CAN and AN, DAP and MAP, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

By product, the market will observe significant growth in the urea segment. Urea contains a high concentration of nitrogen and is cost-effective compared to other types of nitrogenous fertilizers. This is increasing the demand for urea among farmers. Moreover, it has a neutral pH value and a wide application range. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

By geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 67% of the global market share. Factors such as the increase in per capita income of consumers and a decline in arable land are driving the growth of the nitrogenous fertilizer market in APAC. China and India are the key markets for nitrogenous fertilizers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for nitrogenous fertilizers from developing countries. The demand for nitrogenous fertilizers has been continuously on the rise in developing countries such as India and China. Factors such as expanding population coupled and the shifting preference from grain-based to high protein-based diets have increased the consumption of fertilizers. Moreover, most of the population in India depends on agriculture. The country was one of the leading producers of wheat, sugarcane, rice, and fruits in 2021. Besides, the availability of government subsidies and incentives on the purchase of fertilizers have further increased the consumption and demand in these countries. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global nitrogenous fertilizers market.

In addition, the adoption of precision farming will further accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, health concerns regarding the use of nitrogenous fertilizers will hinder market growth. The nitrogenous fertilizer market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

AB Achema: The company offers nitrogenous fertilizers that provide plants with the required amount of nitrogen, which is especially important during the period of intensive growth, under the brand name Achema.

Acron Group: The company offers nitrogenous fertilizers that are essential for plant growth and development and widely applied to all soils, under the brand name Acron.

Agropolychim AD: The company offers nitrogenous fertilizers that represent effective and reliable nutrient sources to promote healthy crop growth and yield.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.: The company offers nitrogenous fertilizers that are produced by combining urea, nitric acid, and ammonia, with a nitrogen content that typically ranges from 28 percent to 32 percent.

EuroChem Group AG: The company offers nitrogenous fertilizers that are useful for all crops and play a fundamental role in healthy plant growth.

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.61% Market growth 2022-2026 10290.69 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.35 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Russian Federation, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Achema, Acron Group, Agropolychim AD, CF Industries Holdings Inc., EuroChem Group AG, KBR Inc., Nutrien Ltd., OCI NV, SABIC, and Yara International ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

