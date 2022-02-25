Dr. Prabhat Sinha of Toms River, New Jersey Named NJ Top Doc For Fourth Consecutive Year

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Board Certified Internal Medicine Specialist, Dr. Prabhat Sinha of Ocean Family & Geriatric Associates in Toms River, New Jersey has been named a NJ Top Doc. This is Dr. Sinha's fourth consecutive year being recognized and awarded as a NJ Top Doc.

Dr. Sinha provides care for his patients at his private practice as well as the Community Medical Center in Toms River, New Jersey.

He treats patients of all ages, specializing in internal medicine and geriatric medicine. Dr. Sinha ensures that each visit is conducted thoroughly and spends enough time with each patient to truly understand what they need. Patients love Dr. Sinha's dedicated doctor-patient relationships because they know he truly cares about their health.

"We are the gatekeepers of the patient. If anyone needs any type of care - they first come to us," says Dr. Sinha

Using the most up-to-date technology and a patient-centered approach to care, each of Dr. Sinha's patients can count on receiving the best possible care.

A few services offered at Ocean Family & Geriatric Associates, LLC include Electrocardiograms, Botox Injections, MicroBotox. Suboxone Treatment for Opiate Addiction, Arterial Brachial Index for PAD, Nerve Conduction Study for Neuropathy, B12 Injections, Weight Loss Management and Arthritis Care.

To learn more about NJ Top Doc, Dr. Prabhat Sinha, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drprabhatsinha/

