World Education Summit invites Nord Anglia's educators to lead 'Strengths of Female Leaders' keynote

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education announced its participation at this year's World Education Summit. At this year's event, Naima Charlier, Director of Teaching and Learning at Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong, and Dr Kate Erricker, Assistant Director of Curriculum, will be hosting a session titled "The Strengths of Female Leaders".
Their 45-minute session will explore new models of female leadership and is scheduled for Wednesday 23rd March at 12pm GMT including a live Q&A with the audience. Naima and Kate will discuss:
- Challenges and opportunities faced by female leaders
- Exploring inclusive models of leadership
- Practical strategies to develop more inclusive leadership
Naima Charlier, Director of Teaching and Learning at Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong, said: "I've been passionate about empowering women leaders and changing mindsets throughout my entire career. Our role as educators is to start this change by teaching students about equality, diversity and inclusion and by challenging entrenched views about leadership. It's a privilege to be part of the conversation alongside so many colleagues at the World Education Summit."
Dr Kate Erricker, Assistant Director of Curriculum, said: "Education is an area currently experiencing significant change with the integration of technology influencing how we teach, learn and lead; however, social norms often progress at a slower pace. This workshop is a great opportunity to join a wider dialogue about gender equality and female leadership in education."
Nord Anglia Education is committed to driving sustainable change in its schools for leaders, colleagues and most importantly students. Curriculum initiatives and programmes create opportunities for students to build agency and role model inclusion by working with their peers through Global Campus, Nord Anglia's digital learning platform for students. Nord Anglia's global collaboration with UNICEF is at the heart of schools' programmes, challenging students to tackle inequality and promote diversity and inclusion throughout their young and adult lives.
The World Education Summit's theme is "Building a Legacy of Learning" and will run from 21–24 March. The event unites thousands of educators from across the world, with 50,000+ registrants from 87+ countries, and 400+ speakers to choose from.
Register here to secure your place.
For enquiries
David Bates
Communications Manager
david.bates@nordanglia.com
+44 7787 135223
