USD 914.33 Million Growth in Robotic Pet Dogs Market |35% Growth Likely to Originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic pet dogs market potential difference growth will be USD 914.33 Million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market outlook report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 11.28%. during the forecast period.

The robotic pet dogs market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies the efficiency of robotic pet dogs in the entertaining aged population as one of the key factors notably driving the market's growth during the forecast period. The robotic pet dogs are efficient in curing dementia, a disease that causes problems with thinking, memory, and reasoning. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia. These robotic pet dogs are designed in such a way that they almost mimic most of the activities that live dogs do, such as winking their eyes, wagging their tail, barking at a time, and many more. In addition, the increased adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors is another factor supporting the robotic pet dogs market growth.

However, the high price for advanced robotic pet dogs is one of the factors hindering the robotic pet dogs market growth. Also, the inbuilt sensors help the dog to detect and analyze sounds and images. Hence, the high price for such advanced robotic pet dogs will hamper the market growth in developing regions during the forecast period.

Technavio analyzes the market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The offline distribution channel segment held the largest robotic pet dogs market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period. The offline segment generates revenue from the sales of products through specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and, department stores. However, the availability of all products at a single stop is the major factor driving its growth. Such easy accessibility will drive the segment growth during the forecast period. In terms of Geography, 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for robotic pet dogs market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing use of online platforms for purchasing robotic products will facilitate the robotic pet dogs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Ageless Innovation LLC

BIRANCO Ltd.

Consequential Robotics Ltd.

Contixo

Dimple nyc.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Sony Group Corp.

SoundOriginal Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tombot Inc.

WEofferwhatYOUwant

WowWee Group Ltd.

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.28% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 914.33 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 16.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ageless Innovation LLC, BIRANCO Ltd., Consequential Robotics Ltd., Contixo, Dimple nyc., Hyundai Motor Co., Sony Group Corp., SoundOriginal Electronics Co. Ltd., Tombot Inc., WEofferwhatYOUwant, and WowWee Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

