AUO Named Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators For Outstanding R&D Strength and Flexible IP Strategy

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO") has established itself as a market leader for more than twenty years through product differentiation based on exceptional R&D strength and a solid patent portfolio. This year, AUO is named as one of the Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2022, highlighting AUO's profound influence and strength in pioneering R&D. In recent years, AUO also implemented its Biaxial Transformation Strategy for patent application and IP portfolio as well. The diversification of patent application in various categories is aimed at enhancing AUO's competitiveness in vertical applications.

Clarivate, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, has published its 11th list of the Top 100 Global Innovators report. With a new methodology in 2022, Clarivate analyzed the influence, success, globalization and technical distinctiveness of each organizations' inventions and patents to recognize the top innovators around the globe. Back in 2020 and 2021, AUO had previously been named by Clarivate as one of the "Innovators to Watch" based on the increasing number of invention patents, patent influence, and approval rate internationally. This year, AUO was included in the Top 100 Global Innovators for the first time for the outstanding patent value and innovation applications.

"AUO is committed to the development of innovative display technologies with high added value and has filed nearly 29,000 patent applications. A patent strategy that focus on both quality and quantity is adopted to push the unlimited boundaries of display technologies and solutions," said Frank Ko, the President and CEO of AUO. "Being named of the Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 demonstrated the depth and strength of AUO patents, also shows tremendous value of our pioneering R&D. In addition, AUO has been applying the Biaxial Transformation Strategy of 'Go Premium' and 'Go Vertical' to our IP portfolio in recent years as well. The expansion of vertical field solutions and the strategic diversification of its IP are expected to open up new possibilities for the advanced display technologies in diverse field applications."

"As predicted in our 'Innovators to Watch' reports in 2020 and 2021, AUO is recognized as Top 100 Global Innovators for the first time in 2022. AUO demonstrates the capabilities and consistency, showing its downstream influence on other innovators and its high level of geographic breadth," said Ed White, Chief Analyst and Vice President of IP and Innovation Research, Clarivate.

AUO has long dedicated itself to the development of advanced display technologies such as 8K, mini LED, Micro LED, and sensing technologies. Its outstanding innovation capabilities and R&D strengths come from its excellent talents and IP performance. As of the end of 2021, 28,700 patent applications have been filed, with more than 21,700 global patents approved to date. 97% of these approvals were for invention patents. In 2021, 471 patent applications were filed in Taiwan. This made AUO the second most prolific institutes in Taiwan while also demonstrating the company's innovation and technical capability. In the future, AUO will continue leading the industry in advanced display technologies with its powerful R&D capability and set future milestones for the industry.

AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO") is one of the world's leading providers of optoelectronic solutions. Based on its profound R&D and manufacturing experience, AUO offers a full range of display applications and smart solutions integrating software and hardware, and leverages its core expertise to enter new business areas such as solar, smart retail, general health, circular economy and smart manufacturing service. Additionally, AUO has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since 2010. AUO's consolidated net revenues in 2021 were NT$370.69 billion. For more information, please visit AUO.com.

