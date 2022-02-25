Asetek Presents Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, 4 March

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 on Friday, 4 March at 7:00 AM CET.
CEO André Sloth Eriksen and CFO Peter Dam Madsen will present the Company's results at 8:30 AM CET and invites investors, analysts and media to join the presentation. The presentation is expected to last up to one hour, including Q&A, and can be followed via live webcast or conference call.
Webcast - audio and slide presentation:
Please join the results webcast via the following link: https://streams.eventcdn.net/asetek/2021q4/
Conference call - audio only:
Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior using the phone numbers and confirmation code below:
Denmark:
+45 7872 3252
Germany:
+49 69222 2391 65
Norway
+47 2396 3938
United Kingdom:
+44 3333 00 9032
United States of America:
+1 646 722 4903
The fourth quarter report and presentation, together with the annual report for 2021, will be made available online at www.asetek.com and www.newsweb.no, as well as through news agencies.
A recorded version of the presentation will be made available at www.asetek.com approximately two hours after the presentation has concluded.
Q&A: The conference call lines will be opened for participants to ask question at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be submitted through the online webcast during the presentation.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200
investor.relations@asetek.com
About Asetek:
Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.
