Nippon Express Selected for CDP's "Supplier Engagement Leader" of Highest-rated Companies for Second Consecutive Year

TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd., a group company of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. has been included for the second consecutive year on the "Supplier Engagement Leader" comprising highest-rated companies in the "Supplier Engagement Rating" conducted by CDP, an international NGO engaged in researching and disclosing environmental information on companies and cities.
One of the environmental rating institutions most trusted by investors, CDP is a non-profit organization whose principal activities involve requesting that companies and local governments disclose information on their climate change, water security, forest conservation and other environmental measures at the behest of institutional investors and major purchasing organizations around the world who take a great interest in environmental issues, thereby encouraging companies and local governments to pursue such measures.
The NX Group regards "responsibility for the global environment" as a priority issue and accordingly it pro-actively discloses environmental information, pursues green (eco-friendly) logistics initiatives such as cooperative delivery and modal shifts, and formulates projects that help reduce CO2 emissions. The effectiveness of these efforts was acknowledged in CDP's latest rating.
Nippon Express will continue to practice sustainable management from a long-term perspective while meeting the expectations of all stakeholders globally by ardently addressing environmental issues, and the NX Group will work in concert to achieve further growth and enhance its corporate value as it aims to become the trusted presence that customers and societies in all ages demand.
