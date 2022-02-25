Beverly Martin Schulz's newly released "The Widow's Song" is a heartfelt series of stories inspired by the author's life, love, and loss

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Widow's Song": a nostalgic and hopeful collection of personal stories. "The Widow's Song" is the creation of published author Beverly Martin Schulz, a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who is now a widow after sixty-two years of marriage. Schulz previously worked in the accounting field.

Schulz shares, "Stories in this book are the outpouring of my heart after losing my husband of sixty-two years, Beverly Martin Schulz.

"The author opens her heart with songs and stories of joy and hope, replacing grief and tears with inspiration through faith. You will meet Pookie Wookie and Sugar and laugh at their antics. If you are a widow walking down a new road of life, I hope you see yourself through windows of my life, finding peace and discovering how much God loves you."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverly Martin Schulz's new book will inspire and encourage others who are faced with losing a devoted spouse.

Schulz shares in hopes of helping others find a new path forward when life takes an unexpected turn.

Consumers can purchase "The Widow's Song" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Widow's Song," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing