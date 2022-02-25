Beverly Martin Schulz's newly released "The Widow's Song" is a heartfelt series of stories inspired by the author's life, love, and loss

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Widow's Song": a nostalgic and hopeful collection of personal stories. "The Widow's Song" is the creation of published author Beverly Martin Schulz, a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who is now a widow after sixty-two years of marriage. Schulz previously worked in the accounting field.
Schulz shares, "Stories in this book are the outpouring of my heart after losing my husband of sixty-two years, Beverly Martin Schulz.
"The author opens her heart with songs and stories of joy and hope, replacing grief and tears with inspiration through faith. You will meet Pookie Wookie and Sugar and laugh at their antics. If you are a widow walking down a new road of life, I hope you see yourself through windows of my life, finding peace and discovering how much God loves you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beverly Martin Schulz's new book will inspire and encourage others who are faced with losing a devoted spouse.
Schulz shares in hopes of helping others find a new path forward when life takes an unexpected turn.
Consumers can purchase "The Widow's Song" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Widow's Song," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.