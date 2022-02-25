Alvando D. Ray's newly released "Free Your Angel!" is a passionate discussion of how one can enhance a connection with God

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Free Your Angel!": a potent reminder of the need for a healthy spiritual life. "Free Your Angel!" is the creation of published author Alvando D. Ray, a loving husband and father and the pastor of Spirit of Hope Tabernacle, which he founded in 2018.

Ray shares, "This piece is specifically written for those that desire to enhance their relationship with the Most High GOD. It is saturated with scripture and revelations that give deeper insight into things that the Lord want us to do. Experiences are also shared that should heighten certain areas of spiritual awareness within us.

"The characteristics of spiritual bondage are presented and addressed in a way that should definitely compel readers to evaluate their position in their walk of faith. Tactics of spiritual warfare are given from The Most High.

"The roles that angels play in our lives are highlighted and expounded on to further give us more direction in dealing with spiritual obedience.

"Many profess the power of GOD yet still fail to exercise the power that HE gives us. Free Your Angel! guides readers as they embrace the Holy Spirit and execute the power and authority that the Lord gives us.

"Whether a babe, nonbeliever or a seasoned saint, there's something inside for all. Every seed has some purpose. Allow these seeds to help you fulfill your purpose."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alvando D. Ray's new book is a moving testament to the power and grace of God.

Ray shares in hopes of empowering others who seek a rejuvenation of spirit through dedicated faith in God.

