Tony Drake's newly released "God Loves A Champion" is a powerfully motivating opportunity for personal and spiritual growth

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Loves A Champion": a potent reminder of the strength one can draw from dedicated faith. "God Loves A Champion" is the creation of published author Tony Drake, a loving husband and father of four sons who currently resides in Missouri.
"Nothing is impossible for God"
Frustrated, because everything I tried to do on my own just wasn't panning out. Disappointed, because I knew I had the answers to life's question. But lo and behold, once again I was wrong as two left shoes. Something was missing, and I just couldn't figure it out. I frowned on the thought of asking anyone for advice. Just the thought of being talked about and laughed at behind my back weren't thoughts I needed on my mind at this time.
On the outside, everything concerning me looked just fine, but on the inside, I was broken and I needed some fixing. I needed some help. Just when I was on the edge of throwing in the towel and calling it quits of trying to find myself, my purpose in life.
"I got the call to join the team." I answered the call, and the soft but faint voice told me that my prayers have been heard and answered. You will have an assignment, a purpose to fulfill. But first, you must complete your training. So my question was, what training do I have to do?
"You will have to give God something to work with because God loves a champion."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tony Drake's new book will encourage and challenge readers to achieve new goals and set new expectations.
Drake offers a wonderfully motivating and reflective work that will push readers to reflect and begin to work towards their individual goals.
Consumers can purchase "God Loves A Champion" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God Loves A Champion," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
