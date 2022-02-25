Dr. David Moore PH.D. TH.'s newly released "Sex Offender: The Modern Day Leper" is an engaging discussion of the stigma carried by registered sex offenders

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sex Offender: The Modern Day Leper": an articulate discussion of a typically taboo aspect of society. "Sex Offender: The Modern Day Leper" is the creation of published author Dr. David Moore PH.D. TH., a spirit-filled husband and father. Dr. Moore is the founder, senior pastor, and apostolic leader of True Life Ministries International Inc., located in Guthrie, Oklahoma. He has also developed a transitional facility called True Life House for the purpose of housing and reintegrating former inmates, namely registered sex offenders who have no place to go.

Dr. Moore shares, "In today's society, men and women who have committed sexual sin and have paid their debt to society and have truly repented of their sin to God are shamed, shunned, and shoved to the bottom of society and told, 'We do not want you.' We are seeing a paradigm taking place right before our eyes. We are truly seeing history repeating itself. As we look back in history, you will see how a person who had contracted leprosy was shamed, shunned, and shoved to the bottom of society as being unclean and unacceptable. Now fast-forward to our time period, and here is the paradigm that emerges and corresponds with that of a leper: the individuals who have been labeled 'sex offender' are required to register and, in most cases for a lifetime, to make sure everyone around them know about the label they carry. Where is the forgiveness spoken of in the Word of God?

"We must not solely look at the sex offender but also those who have been victimized by the offender. Equal restoration should take place with those who have been offended. Trusting in the Lord and being led by the Holy Spirit, the Lord will, if allowed to, bring complete healing and restoration to all who have been offended against. Only those who are hard-hearted and not willing to reach out to the Lord for healing and restoration will be left to agonize over the offense. Whether you are the offended or the offender, we serve a God that is a God of victory. God has called each and every one of us to live a life of victory over Satan.

"As the Scripture says, 'Nay, in ALL things we are more than conquerors through Him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord' (Romans 8:36–39 KJV)."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. David Moore PH.D. TH.'s new book is a thorough look into the real-life experiences for many who have been pushed to the back of society.

