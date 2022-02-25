Dr. David Moore PH.D. TH.'s newly released "Sex Offender: The Modern Day Leper" is an engaging discussion of the stigma carried by registered sex offenders

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sex Offender: The Modern Day Leper": an articulate discussion of a typically taboo aspect of society. "Sex Offender: The Modern Day Leper" is the creation of published author Dr. David Moore PH.D. TH., a spirit-filled husband and father. Dr. Moore is the founder, senior pastor, and apostolic leader of True Life Ministries International Inc., located in Guthrie, Oklahoma. He has also developed a transitional facility called True Life House for the purpose of housing and reintegrating former inmates, namely registered sex offenders who have no place to go.
Dr. Moore shares, "In today's society, men and women who have committed sexual sin and have paid their debt to society and have truly repented of their sin to God are shamed, shunned, and shoved to the bottom of society and told, 'We do not want you.' We are seeing a paradigm taking place right before our eyes. We are truly seeing history repeating itself. As we look back in history, you will see how a person who had contracted leprosy was shamed, shunned, and shoved to the bottom of society as being unclean and unacceptable. Now fast-forward to our time period, and here is the paradigm that emerges and corresponds with that of a leper: the individuals who have been labeled 'sex offender' are required to register and, in most cases for a lifetime, to make sure everyone around them know about the label they carry. Where is the forgiveness spoken of in the Word of God?
"We must not solely look at the sex offender but also those who have been victimized by the offender. Equal restoration should take place with those who have been offended. Trusting in the Lord and being led by the Holy Spirit, the Lord will, if allowed to, bring complete healing and restoration to all who have been offended against. Only those who are hard-hearted and not willing to reach out to the Lord for healing and restoration will be left to agonize over the offense. Whether you are the offended or the offender, we serve a God that is a God of victory. God has called each and every one of us to live a life of victory over Satan.
"As the Scripture says, 'Nay, in ALL things we are more than conquerors through Him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord' (Romans 8:36–39 KJV)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. David Moore PH.D. TH.'s new book is a thorough look into the real-life experiences for many who have been pushed to the back of society.
Consumers can purchase "Sex Offender: The Modern Day Leper" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sex Offender: The Modern Day Leper," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.