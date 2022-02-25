Carla Jefferson's newly released "Healing: The Children's Bread Journal" is an engaging opportunity for reflection and personal growth

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Healing: The Children's Bread Journal": a potent reminder of God's promise with a dash of personal testimony from the author. "Healing: The Children's Bread Journal" is the creation of published author Carla Jefferson, a loving mother who currently serves as a lieutenant at a correctional facility in South Jersey.

Jefferson shares, "Have you ever been in a place in your life where you needed the Lord to heal you and you knew that he was the only one who could, yet you doubted? Have you prayed and prayed and felt like your prayers were not being heard? Do you need a mighty move of God in your life? Then this book, Healing: The Children's Bread Journal, is your answer. It is full of the Word of God, affirmations based on the Word of God, prayers, and testimonies that will work together for your good. The Lord is waiting for you to put your trust in him.

"One testimony says, 'Reading the scriptures has given me a sense of peace in knowing that everything will be okay… As I was reading the confession of faith, I felt like God was speaking to me, touching me, and acknowledging my pain… I felt free, rejuvenated. I felt like I could run for miles. I learned that day that all I have to do is believe in his Word and keep God close.'

"Another testimony says, 'The healing scriptures within this book were encouraging and comforting, coupled with faith… I shared the scriptures and prayer with a former coworker who was facing a cancer diagnosis. God miraculously moved on her behalf, and all of her lab results came out negative.' I have the same testimony, praise God. To God be all the glory for his marvelous, wondrous works!

"Reciting scriptures like, 'Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise' (Jeremiah 17:14) and 'I shall not die, but live, and declare the works of the Lord' (Psalm 118:17), combined with prayers and daily affirmations, these will bring you to a place of healing that only the Lord can perform.

"'Father God, in the name of Jesus, you are Jehovah-Rapha, our healer. I connect my faith with whomever is reading this and agree with them for their healing to manifest. We know that it is our covenant right to walk in healing. Jesus, our Savior, bore stripes so that we could walk in divine healing and health, and I command it to come forth and manifest in Jesus's name. Father, we trust you and know that you will do this for us. We bind the attack of the enemy—he has no power, he is a defeated foe. We loose healing in Jesus's name. We speak life now in Jesus's name. Amen.'

"Walk through these pages and walk into your healing!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carla Jefferson's new book features delightfully subtle illustrations crafted by Nichole Smith.

Jefferson shares in hopes of bringing God's Word and a sense of positivity to others who may be facing a crisis of faith.

Consumers can purchase "Healing: The Children's Bread Journal" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Healing: The Children's Bread Journal," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing