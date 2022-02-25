Manny R. Guerra's newly released "Tejano Music Award Producer" is an enjoyable memoir from a leading member of the Tejano music industry

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tejano Music Award Producer": an enjoyable and entertaining journey through a music revolution. "Tejano Music Award Producer" is the creation of published author Manny R. Guerra.

Guerra shares, "In keeping with the music-oriented theme that has filled his life for nearly seven (7) decades, it can best be said that Manny R. Guerra's 'road of life tour' has taken him from the 'broad way' of secular music to the narrow-gated road of life-changing truth. Recognized as a pioneer, his noteworthy achievements in Texas music include the creation of a genre now widely known as Tejano Music. With the establishment of the Amen Recording Studio in an ordinary building on the south side of San Antonio, Manny's musical insight and innovation facilitated his attracting, producing, and recording extremely popular and notable musical talent that included Sunny and the Sunglows, Joe Bravo, Laura Canales, Ram Herrera, Selena Quintanilla, Cornelio Reyna, Marco Antonio Muñiz, Roberto Pulido, the Latin Breed Band, Jimmy Edward, David Marez, Mazz, La Mafia, Emilio Navaira, La Tropa F, and others.

"Manny's accomplishments include guiding the crossover of Sunny and the Sunglows from a local Tejano band into the pop and rock and roll genres, which included appearances on American Bandstand. Hit songs included 'Talk to Me' and 'Peanuts', both of which achieved high ratings on the Billboard, Cash Box, and Record World record charts.

"Then, beginning on Sunday, June 2, 1968, Manny's road tour took a 180-degree reversal. He experienced a life-changing calling from the Master of the Universe. Deeply rooted and accustomed to his focus and dedication to secular music, Manny wrestled with turning away from the comforts of his established and successful way of life to God's continued calling to forsake the things of this world, in favor of focusing all to His service, in this world and the next. This book describes the crossover from fame that is fleeting, wealth that is short-lived, popularity that fades, and success that temporarily satisfies, to a life of daily walks with the supreme, unchangeable, and sovereign God of love, mercy, and grace."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Manny R. Guerra's new book is an engaging look into the author's most memorable moments.

Guerra offers readers a charming look back on a life lived through the peaks and valleys and enjoyment of God's blessings.

Consumers can purchase "Tejano Music Award Producer" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Tejano Music Award Producer," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

