Manny R. Guerra's newly released "Tejano Music Award Producer" is an enjoyable memoir from a leading member of the Tejano music industry

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tejano Music Award Producer": an enjoyable and entertaining journey through a music revolution. "Tejano Music Award Producer" is the creation of published author Manny R. Guerra.
Guerra shares, "In keeping with the music-oriented theme that has filled his life for nearly seven (7) decades, it can best be said that Manny R. Guerra's 'road of life tour' has taken him from the 'broad way' of secular music to the narrow-gated road of life-changing truth. Recognized as a pioneer, his noteworthy achievements in Texas music include the creation of a genre now widely known as Tejano Music. With the establishment of the Amen Recording Studio in an ordinary building on the south side of San Antonio, Manny's musical insight and innovation facilitated his attracting, producing, and recording extremely popular and notable musical talent that included Sunny and the Sunglows, Joe Bravo, Laura Canales, Ram Herrera, Selena Quintanilla, Cornelio Reyna, Marco Antonio Muñiz, Roberto Pulido, the Latin Breed Band, Jimmy Edward, David Marez, Mazz, La Mafia, Emilio Navaira, La Tropa F, and others.
"Manny's accomplishments include guiding the crossover of Sunny and the Sunglows from a local Tejano band into the pop and rock and roll genres, which included appearances on American Bandstand. Hit songs included 'Talk to Me' and 'Peanuts', both of which achieved high ratings on the Billboard, Cash Box, and Record World record charts.
"Then, beginning on Sunday, June 2, 1968, Manny's road tour took a 180-degree reversal. He experienced a life-changing calling from the Master of the Universe. Deeply rooted and accustomed to his focus and dedication to secular music, Manny wrestled with turning away from the comforts of his established and successful way of life to God's continued calling to forsake the things of this world, in favor of focusing all to His service, in this world and the next. This book describes the crossover from fame that is fleeting, wealth that is short-lived, popularity that fades, and success that temporarily satisfies, to a life of daily walks with the supreme, unchangeable, and sovereign God of love, mercy, and grace."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Manny R. Guerra's new book is an engaging look into the author's most memorable moments.
Guerra offers readers a charming look back on a life lived through the peaks and valleys and enjoyment of God's blessings.
Consumers can purchase "Tejano Music Award Producer" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tejano Music Award Producer," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.