Karin Gallagher's newly released "Noah and the Rainbow" is a charming retelling of the beloved biblical tale of Noah's Ark

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Noah and the Rainbow": a delightfully crafted, faith-based narrative for children. "Noah and the Rainbow" is the creation of published author Karin Gallagher, a loving wife and mother who was born and raised in Riverside, California.

Gallagher shares, "Noah and the Rainbow is a true story based off the book of Genesis in the Bible. Noah was a righteous man, and God found favor with him. God told Noah to build an ark, so he could start all over again. The fun rhyming nature of this book makes it easy for a child to follow along."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karin Gallagher's new book will delight and entertain young readers as they learn about Noah's time with the ark.

Gallagher shares a charming biblical story in hopes of encouraging young believers in their faith.

Consumers can purchase "Noah and the Rainbow" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Noah and the Rainbow," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing