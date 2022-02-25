Author Michael Davidson's new book "Addendum: An Unorthodox Ontological Anthology Concerning Existence and Reality" is an introduction to metaphysics

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Davidson, who lives in San Diego, California, has completed his new book "Addendum: An Unorthodox Ontological Anthology Concerning Existence and Reality": a gripping and potent work that serves as an introduction to the ancient metaphysical wisdom and "plunges into the fathomless ocean of esoterism."

Author Michael Davidson discusses his work, writing, "This manuscript was originally written for my children, and not to be read until after my death so that I wouldn't have to argue with them concerning it's highly inflammable content. In fact, one of the kudos available to writers is that when backed into a corner they can say, 'Read my book!' Although I have written several novels, I've never written anything that would allow my children to know me in depth. So one day, when I had nothing else to do, I began casually writing some thoughts down which I'd never specifically expressed. It turned out there were a lot of them."

He goes on to explain, "In fact, it was like turning on a faucet and forgetting you did, however, and for the most part, those thoughts are brief, and accompanied by several esoteric analyses. When I finally stopped writing, I realized I had produced a rather extended paper, focused, metaphysically, on consciousness in general. Not only had I quoted many sources, I had quoted myself, and, somewhat freely I might add. As an anthology I was free to offer different perceptions on the same subject."

He adds, "Thinking ahead, I decided to call it an 'unorthodox anthology.' So, what may seem to you as quite insane, may well be, but remember, I was only the messenger."

Michael Davidson's compelling work takes readers on a journey into the perception of reality.

