Maurio Medley's newly released "The Night Before Jesus" is an engaging children's work that explores the night of Jesus's birth

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Night Before Jesus": a potent reminder of the blessing of Christ's birth. "The Night Before Jesus" is the creation of published author Maurio Medley, a Pittsburgh native who now lives in Florida with his loving wife, Jill, and three children, Rio, Joi, and Koa. Both Maurio and Jill are educators within the Orange County Public School system.
Medley shares, "This book takes a classic story and transports you back to the night before Jesus was born. Told from the perspective of Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus, you will experience a firsthand look at the unlikely birth of Jesus, the Son of God. Walk with Joseph and Mary as they enter Bethlehem, nervous and unprepared. Experience the fear of not knowing where you are going to spend the most important night of your life. Stand at the entrance of the manger as baby Jesus takes his first breath. Stare into the eyes of the savior of the world with the shepherds invited by angels. Witness heaven and earth rejoice over the most important event in the history of the world. Feel the peace of this silent night turn to threats on the life of many young children as a king feels threatened by prophecy. See a shadow of the things to come as everything in the life of this child points to the reason why he was born.
"The Night Before Jesus is a story that you will read over and over again as the big day approaches. It will make the most wonderful time of the year even more spectacular. It is a story that will become an instant classic in your family. It reminds us what we are truly celebrating at Christmas."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maurio Medley's new book is a delightful look at the night God blessed the world.
Medley shares in hopes of encouraging young readers to value and understand why Christmas is so important.
Consumers can purchase "The Night Before Jesus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Night Before Jesus," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.