Maurio Medley's newly released "The Night Before Jesus" is an engaging children's work that explores the night of Jesus's birth

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Night Before Jesus": a potent reminder of the blessing of Christ's birth. "The Night Before Jesus" is the creation of published author Maurio Medley, a Pittsburgh native who now lives in Florida with his loving wife, Jill, and three children, Rio, Joi, and Koa. Both Maurio and Jill are educators within the Orange County Public School system.

Medley shares, "This book takes a classic story and transports you back to the night before Jesus was born. Told from the perspective of Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus, you will experience a firsthand look at the unlikely birth of Jesus, the Son of God. Walk with Joseph and Mary as they enter Bethlehem, nervous and unprepared. Experience the fear of not knowing where you are going to spend the most important night of your life. Stand at the entrance of the manger as baby Jesus takes his first breath. Stare into the eyes of the savior of the world with the shepherds invited by angels. Witness heaven and earth rejoice over the most important event in the history of the world. Feel the peace of this silent night turn to threats on the life of many young children as a king feels threatened by prophecy. See a shadow of the things to come as everything in the life of this child points to the reason why he was born.

"The Night Before Jesus is a story that you will read over and over again as the big day approaches. It will make the most wonderful time of the year even more spectacular. It is a story that will become an instant classic in your family. It reminds us what we are truly celebrating at Christmas."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maurio Medley's new book is a delightful look at the night God blessed the world.

Medley shares in hopes of encouraging young readers to value and understand why Christmas is so important.

