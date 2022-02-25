Jeffrey Crockett's new book "100% Profit" is a functional read that helps business owners attain financial freedom

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeffrey Crockett, a graduate of health and physical education, has completed his new book "100% Profit": an insightful opus that will guide entrepreneurs in reaching financial independence. At the same time, inspire them to create a positive contribution to their neighborhoods, communities, and society.

Crockett shares, "In this book, you have a guide to start your own home business and promote several other businesses to customers for profit. You have the option to build your own empire. In 100% Profit, you can run your business without investing a lot of money. In 100% Profit, you have other income streams to distribute to like-minded individuals to build a powerhouse enterprise from the ground up. It has been said you cannot become rich working for someone else. In this book, you have the ability to become the top executive creating your own financial destiny. The more research that you acquire in marketing, smart financial investment for the first six months, business planning, and advertising to name a few, the more profits are sure to come.

100% Profit gives you the ability to create your very own enterprise. What you put into it is what you will get out."

Published by Page Publishing, Jeffrey Crockett's informative piece is beneficial for the starting entrepreneurs who aspire to create their own name in the field.

Through this helpful read, Jeffrey Crockett presented his valuable insights on how to gain more than what a person has invested.

Readers who wish to experience this profitable work can purchase "100% Profit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

