Author Jeanne Ward-Haley's new book "Daisy Shares Her Barn with Friends" is a heartwarming tale about a palomino who shares her farm with lots of animal friends

LEBANON, Ore., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeanne Ward-Haley, who grew up on a farm in Oregon, has completed her new book "Daisy Shares Her Barn with Friends": a lovely tale about making room in your heart and home for friends. Ward-Haley has enjoyed a career in veterinary science as a veterinary assistant and owner of Daisy's Barn Pet Care.

Daisy's Barn (and this book) are named in honor of Ward-Haley's beautiful palomino mare, Ms. Frosty Money, Daisy. Daisy carried Ward-Haley through a rough time in her life and helped her raise her children. She was a faithful companion whose gentle ways helped many animals heal at Daisy's Barn.

Daisy has the kindest of eyes, and her heart is so loving that anyone who ever meets her cannot help but fall in love with her. She loves all the animals that ever come to live with her on the farm because almost every one of them needs special care or a place to call home.

The Daisy's Barn children's stories bring Daisy to life in her special way by teaching life lessons through her experiences on the farm. Daisy's Barn has been a rescue for injured or neglected animals just needing a soft place to land on and feel loved. Daisy, the palomino, will live in readers' hearts forever.

Published by Page Publishing, this inspiring tale invites some amazing animal friends to live with Daisy on the farm and in her barn. She will provide them with the perfect place to call home and she offers them the perfect surroundings and food they will need to live incredibly happy on the farm. Daisy counts out how many animals will live with her as she invites them to come be her friend in her new barn.

Readers who wish to experience this lovely story can purchase "Daisey Shares Her Barn with Friends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing