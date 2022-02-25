Author Kattrania's new book "Reflection Truth" is a compelling assortment of poems that deliberates on the complexities and mysteries surrounding the human existence

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kattrania, who has been writing poetry and stories since a young age, has completed her new book "Reflection Truth": a powerful collection of the author's deepest thoughts and feelings constructed here in prose.

Unashamed to share her truth, Kattrania bares her very soul with each poem, such as the stirring poem "Regretting", where she writes, "How could I've done this // How could I ever have let you go // You were my heart, my soul // Without you, I can't help but shed some tears // For the years I had you by my side // I thought you should know // About the mistake I made when I let you go // My heart still aches for you so // I'm trying my best to not let it show // The pain you had left me in // I'll always mourn for you, my gentle friend // Missing being at your side // I wish you hadn't died // I will live my life regretting my final mistake // That left me without you."

Published by Page Publishing, Kattrania's moving compilation will take readers on an intimate journey through the author's life, experiencing her pain and struggles alongside her joys and triumphs. No topic is too sensitive for Kattrania to share as evidenced in this deeply personal assemblage.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase Reflection Truth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

