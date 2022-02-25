Carlos Pellas's newly released "APOCALYPSE" is a detailed examination of the book of Revelation

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "APOCALYPSE": a potent examination of God's word. "APOCALYPSE" is the creation of published author Carlos Pellas, a native of Miami, Florida.

Pellas shares, "The second epistle to the Thessalonians by Paul, as translated by the Holman Christian Standard Bible, states:

"'Therefore, we ourselves boast about you among God's churches – about your endurance and faith in all the persecutions and afflictions you endure. It is a clear evidence of God's righteous judgement that you will be counted worthy of God's kingdom, for which you also are suffering, since it is righteous for God to repay with affliction those who afflict you and to reward with rest you who are afflicted, along with us. This will take place at the revelation of the Lord Jesus from heaven with His powerful angels, taking vengeance with flaming fire on those who don't know God and on those who don't obey the gospel of our Lord Jesus.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carlos Pellas's new book will engage the spirit and encourage the mind as readers consider the careful selections found within this reflective work.

Consumers can purchase "APOCALYPSE" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "APOCALYPSE," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

