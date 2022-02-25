M.Q. Bauder's newly released "Sarah Olivia's Memory Quilt" is a sweet story of a little girl learning about the importance that each memory holds

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sarah Olivia's Memory Quilt": a delightful fiction with an important message of family, love, and valuing each moment. "Sarah Olivia's Memory Quilt" is the creation of published author M.Q. Bauder, a retired educator living with her husband in coastal South Carolina. Bauder grew up in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains in Roanoke, Virginia.
Bauder shares, "Sarah Olivia is on a quest to find out why memories are so important after she receives an assignment from her teacher. A heavy snowfall, no electricity, a candlelight dinner, and shared stories around the fire at Poppie and Nana's house help her to discover the secret of why memories are so special and leads Sarah Olivia to recognize the memory quilt that she is creating without even knowing it!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M.Q. Bauder's new book will delight and entertain as young readers learn alongside a charming little girl named Sarah Olivia.
Bauder's delightful story paired with vibrant imagery will captivate the imagination of young readers from the start.
Consumers can purchase "Sarah Olivia's Memory Quilt" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sarah Olivia's Memory Quilt," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.