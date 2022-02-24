Stress Testing Solutions Market - 31% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Akamai Technologies Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stress Testing Solutions Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for stress testing solutions in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The significant increase in the traction of social, mobile, analytics, and cloud (SMAC) will drive business innovation and digital transformation, which will facilitate the stress testing solutions market growth in North America over the forecast period. The stress testing solutions market value is anticipated to grow by USD 2.46 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.67% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increasing adoption of mobile devices and applications, adoption of test automation services, and the need to ensure systems can handle extreme workloads will drive the growth of the Stress Testing Solutions Market. However, easy availability of open-source stress testing tools might hamper the market growth.
Company Profiles
The stress testing solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The stress testing solutions market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Accenture Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., Capgemini SE, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Performance Lab US LLC, and Tricentis GmbH.
Few companies with key offerings
- Accenture Plc - The company offers stress testing solutions that feature strategic planning, risk management, balance sheet management and capital management.
- Akamai Technologies Inc. - The company offers stress testing solutions such as CloudTest which works with websites, mobile apps, APIs, databases, and online services, as well as continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) processes.
- Capgemini SE - The company offers stress testing solutions which helps quantify exposure to extreme market movements and geo-political events. It can also help explore potential adverse outcomes and expose vulnerable areas allowing management to set risk limits and manage liquidity and capital.
- Cigniti Technologies Ltd. - The company offers stress testing solutions that help firms streamline their stress testing activities and establish a collaborative, auditable, repeatable, and transparent stress testing program.
- Infosys Ltd. - The company offers stress testing solutions which features predictability in delivery excellence, optimized infrastructure and resource utilization, smarter, faster, simpler solutions and availability of application systems during unprecedented loads.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Value Chain Analysis
The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the stress testing solutions market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Software development process
- Marketing and distribution
- Post-selling services
- Innovation
Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by service providers to ensure a sustainable market presence.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- By Product, the market is classified into segments application testing and product testing.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Application testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Product testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Akamai Technologies Inc.
- Capgemini SE
- Cigniti Technologies Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Performance Lab US LLC
- Tricentis GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
