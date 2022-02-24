Discover New Edge Opportunities with NEXCOM's Professional uCPE

TAIPEI, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, reveals its new 1U Intel-based rackmount – FTA 5180; delivering high-performance network connectivity. It is a part of the nexCPE™ product line and is targeted to manage extensive workloads. FTA 5180 incorporates the latest hardware technologies, featuring Intel® Xeon® D-1700 processor, various network interfaces, and 5G FWA capabilities in a single compact system.
In response to the growing demand for wireless, flexible, and space-saving edge appliances, NEXCOM developed FTA 5180 which perfectly covers all these key areas while maintaining excellent performance. Powered by Intel® Xeon® D-1700 processor, FTA 5180 is equipped with ten high-bandwidth Ethernet ports to deliver high throughput and handles cryptography acceleration with ease via with embedded Intel® QAT.
Other highlights of leveraged Intel® Xeon® D-1700 processor include the much-desired built-in AI, enhanced security, advanced IO, and Ethernet capabilities. Among all application scenarios, FTA 5180 realizes its undeniable benefits when deployed in 5G, Edge, SD-WAN, or Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) infrastructures. It also provides ample computing power for VNF at the edge, without routing the data further back to the Cloud for processing.
"For decades, NEXCOM has been working with Intel closely for every new Intel® platform developed," said Matthew Liu, CTO of Network & Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. "We are confident to exceed customers' expectations on modern network technology with increased efficiency and performance gains. And now, when the new Intel® Xeon® D processors have been officially announced, we are excited to share how our network appliance FTA 5180 leverages all of the advantages of the new processors."
"Our new Intel® Xeon® D-1700 processor is highly integrated for simplicity and power efficiency, and to satisfy the requirements of compact device form factors for indoor, outdoor and ruggedized implementations," said Bob Ghaffari, vice president and general manager, Enterprise and Cloud Networking Division at Intel. "Network appliances from NEXCOM and others give enterprises powerful new processing capabilities to support both new and next-generation edge applications."
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.
SOURCE NEXCOM
