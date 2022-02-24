CCR - Results for the 4th quarter of 2021

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
4Q21 X 4Q20 HIGHLIGHTS
- Consolidated vehicle traffic increased by 7.0%. Excluding ViaCosteira and RodoNorte, the increase was 2.5% in the period.
- The number of passengers transported in airports increased by 86.3% in the period.
- The number of passengers transported in mobility business increased by 24.9% in the period.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 37.9%, with a margin of 51.7% (10.1 p.p.). Same-basis1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 49.7%, with a margin of 53.7% (13.3 p.p.).
- Net Loss totaled R$133.2 million, compared to a loss of R$74.8 million in 4Q20. On the same base1, Net Income totaled R$182.6 million, compared to a Net Loss of R$12.3 million.
- On January 28, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing it's subsidiary RioSP (Dutra) - Sistema Rodoviário Rio de Janeiro (RJ) – São Paulo (SP) signed a concession agreement to operate Rodovia BR-116/RJ, Rodovia BR-116/SP, Rodovia BR-101/RJ, and Rodovia BR-101/SP for a term of thirty years.
- On January 21, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing the signing of a concession agreement for the Pampulha Airport, whose purpose is the concession of public services for the operation, expansion and maintenance of this asset, for a concession term of 30 years.
- On November 29, 2021, the Company communicated the termination of RodoNorte's concession agreement, due to the end of its maturity.
- On November 25, 2021, CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying interim dividends of approximately R$0.08 per common share on December 15, 2021.
- The COVID-19 pandemic impacted demand and consequently CCR's 4Q21 results. For more details, please refer to the "COVID-19" section of this earnings release and Note 1.1 of the Financial Statements.
1. Same-basis adjustments are described in the same-basis comparison section.
IFRS
Proforma
Financial Indicators (R$ MM)
4Q20
4Q21
Chg %
4Q20
4Q21
Chg %
Net Revenues1
2,557.3
2,835.2
10.9%
2,671.4
2,993.6
12.1%
Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2
2,354.7
2,651.3
12.6%
2,468.9
2,809.6
13.8%
Adjusted EBIT3
425.0
600.6
41.3%
474.2
685.2
44.5%
Adjusted EBIT Mg.4
16.6%
21.2%
4.7 p.p.
17.8%
22.9%
5.1 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA5
1,064.0
1,467.0
37.9%
1,137.1
1,579.2
38.9%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
41.6%
51.7%
10.1 p.p.
42.6%
52.7%
10.1 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2
950.9
1,423.5
49.7%
1,024.0
1,535.7
50.0%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis4
40.4%
53.7%
13.3 p.p.
41.5%
54.7%
13.2 p.p.
Net Income
(74.8)
(133.2)
78.1%
(74.8)
(133.2)
78.1%
Net Income on the same basis2
(12.3)
182.6
n.m.
(12.3)
182.6
n.m.
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)
2.9
3.0
3.0
3.0
Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
3.5
2.6
3.4
2.6
IFRS
Proforma
Financial Indicators (R$ MM)
2020
2021
Chg %
2020
2021
Chg %
Net Revenues1
8,941.1
11,175.4
25.0%
9,356.0
11,723.4
25.3%
Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2
8,149.9
9,154.1
12.3%
8,564.8
9,802.4
14.4%
Adjusted EBIT3
2,071.1
3,558.1
71.8%
2,216.1
3,840.0
73.3%
Adjusted EBIT Mg.4
23.2%
31.8%
8.6 p.p.
23.7%
32.8%
9.1 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA5
4,715.8
6,995.0
48.3%
4,996.9
7,387.5
47.8%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
52.7%
62.6%
9.9 p.p.
53.4%
63.0%
9.6 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2
4,140.7
5,313.1
28.3%
4,421.9
5,705.5
29.0%
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis4
50.8%
58.0%
7.2 p.p.
51.6%
58.2%
6.6 p.p.
Net Income
191.0
695.6
264.2%
191.0
695.6
264.2%
Net Income on the same basis2
232.1
1,013.3
336.6%
232.1
1,013.3
336.6%
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)
2.9
3.0
3.0
3.0
Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
3.9
4.3
3.7
4.2
- Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
- The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section.
- Calculated by adding Net Revenue, Construction Revenue, Cost of Services, and Administrative Expenses.
- The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue.
- Calculated by excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.
Conference Calls/Webcast
Access to the conference calls/webcasts:
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
Friday, february 25, 2022
11:00 a.m. São Paulo / 9:00 a.m. New York
Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 4090-1621 or (11) 3181-8565
Participants calling from the U.S.: (+1) 412 717-9627
Access Code: CCR
Replay: (11) 3193 1012
Code: 8366456# or 5097751#
The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri.
IR Contacts
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5955
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-6353
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-2108
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-2108
SOURCE CCR S.A.
