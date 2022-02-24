Accuray to Participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated ARAY announced today its participation in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference taking place March 7-9, 2022. The management team is scheduled to participate in a virtual Fireside Chat on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 9:50am PST / 12:50pm EST.
A live webcast of the Fireside Chat can be accessed on the Accuray website at investors.accuray.com. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated ARAY is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide.
Investor Contact
Aman Patel, CFA
Investor Relations, ICR-Westwicke
+1 (443) 450-4191
aman.patel@westwicke.com
Media Contact
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director, Accuray
+1 (408) 789-4426
bkaplan@accuray.com
SOURCE Accuray Incorporated
