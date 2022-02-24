Nurses recognized by Home Rule for going over and beyond the call of duty

HICKORY, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nurses have been the backbone of America for many years. These loving and dedicated nurses have been needed more so during the COVID Pandemic. Yet, often nurses go unnoticed or are forgotten in the current climate.

Home Rule LLC, an agency specializing in caring for medically fragile children in private homes, takes a different approach. Home Rule recognizes that many of the children they support would be unable to stay at home and be subject to living in a facility without nurses' dedication and loving support. So, Home Rule LLC strives to pay their nurses above industry standards and offers their employees lower than average health insurance premiums with low deductibles.

Home Rule Operations Director of Operations Chris Houck said, "Home Rule provides paid time off and always seeks to cut overhead costs to provide more for the nurses who care for our patients. However, the most valuable incentive Home Rule LLC gives is that we care and let our nurse's voices be heard. We treat our nurses like people and not just a corporate number. We enjoy our discussions and consistently seek to learn our nurses on a personal level."

Home Rule LLC recognized some of their nurses who covered shifts that generally are hard to find coverage, nurses who went over and beyond the call of duty for their patients.

The following nurses were recognized for going over and beyond:

Tasheika Patterson-Hope Mills, NC

Prize-Air Fryer

Celeste Railey-Lauver- Angier, NC

Prize-Cordless Vacuum

Abdul Jusu-Clayton, NC

Prize-Samsung TV

Pamela Jordan-Raleigh, NC

Prize-Knife Block

Home Rule CEO Christy McGlothlin stated, "As a mom of a medically fragile daughter who has required home nursing for the past 13 years, I truly value the impact Home Rule nurses have on the clients and families we serve. Their value is beyond measure."

More information about Home Rule and the services they provide are available at: https://HomeRule.net/ or by calling 919-800-8017 or emailing christy@homerule.net

Nurses seeking employment may submit their resumes online at: https://www.homerule.net/careers to become part of the Home Rule team.

Home Rule's slogan is One nurse for one patient for one home℠.

About Chris Houck…

Chris Houck currently serves as Director of Operations of Home Rule LLC, a home nursing provider based in Hickory, North Carolina. Over the last twenty years, Mr. Houck has worked in multiple capacities in the healthcare industry, from behavioral health care to intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) services. In addition, he has had the opportunity to supervise multiple different programs and services throughout his career.

About Christy McGlothlin…

Christy McGlothlin is the CEO of Home Rule LLC, a home care nursing service based in North Carolina, a book author, and mother of 7 children, including one special needs daughter.

Home Rule website: https://www.HomeRule.net/

CONTACT: Jerry McGlothlin, 919-437-0001 jerry@homerule.net

Media Contact

Jerry McGlothlin, Home Rule LLC, 919-437-0001, jerry@specialguests.com

SOURCE Home Rule LLC