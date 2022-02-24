Tammy Williams to Become the First African American Woman to Majority Own a Major Production Complex in Georgia

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tammy Williams has partnered with Gary Guidry, investor, and CEO of G-Squared Events and Black Promoters Collective LLC to expand Cinema South Studios LLC (CSS), a major production complex. This project development will yield the first African American woman to majority own a major production complex in Georgia.

The project, estimated at $135 million dollars, will break ground in March 2022 and be operational in 2023. It will spread over one million square feet, consisting of 17 buildings that include soundstages, and boasts millworks, warehouses, two lakes, a back-lot, prop house, wardrobe rental facility, lighting grip rental house, transportation company, and a three-story office building that will house dallies theatre, multiple state-of-the-art post-production facilities, audio production facilities, and a 50,000 sq. ft data center.

"The demand for soundstages is happening globally and the ownership rarely looks like us let alone an African American woman," Guidry says, adding, "When I choose to invest, I evaluate the need of the business and the ownership. Investing in Tammy Williams and her team of professionals convinced me that buying the land in Fayetteville, GA was a sound decision with the talents of her at the helm."

While the facilities and services at CSS are world-class, their actual strength lies in the leadership of their CEO. Williams is a remarkable filmmaker who brings decades of rich experience to the enterprise. She has opened doors for many and inspired them to pursue their passions.

"It's an exciting time in Georgia's booming film and television industry," says Williams. "We are proud to be a part of this season of growth and opportunity. I am honored and thrilled that Gary Guidry, a brilliant entertainment powerhouse, is supporting the expansion of Cinema South Studios."

CSS also signed an exclusive deal with S2CO—an emerging leader in the development and operation of production facilities for the motion picture, television, and gaming industry—to develop and build the multi-acre complex.

"With the increased demand for soundstages, the need for design, development, and management professionals is paramount," says Trey Harris, Managing Partner of S2CO. "As a minority-owned company, S2CO is excited about the opportunity to showcase our talent in this niche market. We're honored to bring Cinema South Studios to life."

CSS will also be home to Williams' production company, Tammy'Dele Films, as well as her job training and educational divisions, Tammy'Dele Films Workshops, and Cinema South Film Academy, which has graduated over 2,500 students.

Charles D. Rousseau, Fayette County Board of Commissioners, chimed in, adding, "I can't tell you how excited we are to welcome Cinema South Studios to the Fayette County community. Having this mega-production complex environmentally integrated into District 4 helps to stabilize surrounding neighborhoods and create employment opportunities that benefit the community."

Williams' journey from humble beginnings to a trailblazer in TV and film production inspires her to give back. In 2012, she launched a job training film academy that offered weekend courses in film basics such as, set and office production assistant, lighting and grip, and hair and makeup. "We now offer twenty-five-plus workshops, says Williams. "Now our students will be first in line to work on productions at the Cinema South Studios facilities upon graduation.

"We have to get rid of the barriers that stop us. Let go of whatever makes us stop, whether it's emotional or physical, we have to get and stay on that path to fulfill our purpose."

