"PAPA JOHN" SCHNATTER: WHAT BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S DOING TO SMALL BUSINESSES "INFURIATES ME"

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appearing on a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, John "Papa John" Schnatter, founder and former CEO of Papa Johns International, criticized the Biden administration's approach to the economy, which he argued is especially bad for small business owners.
"I grew up and started Papa Johns in 1984, which was Reagonomics. I mean, how lucky was I?" Schnatter told moderator Natalie Harp. "I think attitude and the mindset starts at the top. You know, you take Reagan, you take Trump, they loved small business. You look at the Biden administration, I can't think of anything they've done that doesn't hurt that small business owner," Schnatter continued. "The mindset, the attitude at the top is anti-small business," he said.
"When you've built something from nothing, you have your heart…you have empathy for what it takes to run a small business. And to see them do this to the small business owners infuriates me, frankly," said Schnatter.
Schnatter's comments came during a panel discussion about cancel culture. Schnatter was one of the earliest high-profile victims of cancel culture when he stepped down as chairman of Papa Johns following the release of a leaked tape containing a soundbite that was taken out of context and manipulated to falsely portray Schnatter as a racist.
Schnatter reflected on how corporate America is complicit in cancel culture.
"Papa John's was the American Dream. And we were the perfect first target," Schnatter said. "I had a Board of Directors that was really weak. Actually, I was behind enemy lines and didn't know it. So you have the target aspect, and you have people around you who let this happen, and before you know it you have a disaster."
For more information about Papa John Schnatter, go online to: papajohnschnatter.com, Instagram, or TikTok.
SOURCE John Schnatter
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.