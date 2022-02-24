Statement by The U.S. Conference of Mayors on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Ukraine:
"As President of the United States Conference of Mayors, I join my fellow mayors across America in condemning Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Putin's actions are a threat to our collective security and international peace. We stand with Ukraine's mayors as they lead their cities, and we stand with the democratic government of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they resist this war of aggression. We will continue to work to support the freedom of Ukraine, the larger Ukrainian community, and our fellow mayors who serve the Ukrainian people."
About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.