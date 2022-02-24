Horizon Technology Finance Management Announces Key Promotions

FARMINGTON, Conn., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC ("Horizon" or "the Adviser"), a registered investment adviser that underwrites and manages secured loans made to companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, and the manager and adviser for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation HRZN, today announced two senior-level promotions within its business development team.
The following professionals have been promoted to Senior Managing Director:
Todd A. McDonald
Mr. McDonald joined Horizon in 2017, and is responsible for business development in the east coast technology markets. He has over 20 years of business development experience in the financial services and venture lending industries, having served as Director at ORIX Growth Capital, and as Group Manager and Senior Vice President at Comerica Bank.
Kevin T. Walsh
Mr. Walsh joined Horizon in 2006, and is responsible for business development in the west coast technology markets. Prior to his current role, he was Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Horizon, responsible for underwriting and portfolio management. Mr. Walsh has more than 25 years of experience working with early stage, venture capital-backed technology and life science companies.
"Our origination capabilities have fueled the growth of our platform in recent years, and both Todd and Kevin have been instrumental to our success," said Gerald A. Michaud, President of Horizon. "We are pleased to recognize their excellent track records and achievements in the technology markets of their respective regions. We are grateful for their dedication to Horizon, and look forward to their continued contributions and success as senior leaders of the firm."
About Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC
Horizon Technology Finance Management is a registered investment adviser that underwrites and manages secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, and is the external adviser for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation HRZN. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolios' returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from the warrants received when making such debt investments. Horizon is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, with a regional office in Pleasanton, California, and investment professionals located in Portland, Maine, Austin, Texas, and Reston, Virginia. To learn more, please visit www.horizontechfinance.com.
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
ICR
Garrett Edson
ir@horizontechfinance.com
(860) 284-6450
Media Relations:
ICR
Chris Gillick
HorizonPR@icrinc.com
(646) 677-1819
SOURCE Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
