RANDON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A. – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the fourth quarter (4Q2021) and 2021, ended in 12/31/2021. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.
HIGHLIGHTS
The main highlights of the 4Q2021 are as follows:
- 4Q21 Total Gross Revenue, before consolidation, is R$ 3.8 billion, an increase of 44.5% as compared to 4Q20 (R$ 2.6 billion).
- 4Q21 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 2.5 billion, 40.7% higher than the revenue achieved in 4Q20 (R$ 1.8 billion).
- 4Q21 Consolidated EBITDA of R$ 258.8 million, with EBITDA margin of 10.2%.
- 4Q21 Net Income is R$ 153.2 million, and net margin of 6.0%.
VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS
February 25, 2022, Friday
11:00 AM Brasília, 09:00 AM New York and 2:00 PM London
Access Link: https://tenmeetings.com.br/call-de-resultados/portal/#/home?webinar=91577703406
SOURCE Randon S.A.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.