Veriphix Announced as Winner of NATO Innovation Challenge - Fall 2021 Iteration

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Co-organized by NATO's Innovation Hub and the Canadian Ministry of Defence, the 2021 iteration of the NATO Innovation Challenge ended on 30 November 2021 with the victory of Veriphix, a US company that has developed a belief dynamics platform to track and measure a population's beliefs about any topic, empowering brands to move customers towards ideas, products and services.

This challenge, co-organized with the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command, with Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (funding program of the Canadian Ministry of Defence for innovation) and Old Dominion University, dealt with Cognitive Warfare and brought together more than 130 solutions from 13 nations. High-level authorities such as Mrs. Jody Thomas, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Canada and General Philippe Lavigne, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, showed their support by opening the event.

The Fall 2021 Innovation Challenge iteration focused on innovative solutions that pertained to countering cognitive warfare. During the virtual final pitch event, the remaining 10 finalists delivered their proposals and answered questions from the jury.



The Innovation Challenge was open to entrepreneurs, designers, inventors, engineers, scientists, coders, innovators and others. The best entries in this edition of the NATO Innovation Challenge could help inform and support the development of future NATO military doctrine, standards and requirements, and the development of new capabilities.

"Influence operations have been around since ancient times." said John Fuisz, Veriphix Founder and CEO. "Advancements in the modern era from the cognitive sciences have made them more systematic and effective. We are pleased to offer our solution to help NATO strengthen its defensive cognitive warfare capabilities."

About Veriphix

Veriphix is a behavioral science-based data analytics startup that tracks and measures belief, and provides the nudges that impact belief, to improve business outcomes across marketing, strategy, and product design.

About the NATO Innovation Hub

Since 2017, The NATO Innovation Hub from Headquarters Supreme Allied Command Transformation has organized innovation challenges twice a year. Each challenge is co-organized with a NATO Nation, which host the final event: the pitch day of the finalists. The challenge is open to anyone (individuals, entrepreneurs, start-ups, industry, academia, etc.) located in NATO Nations. The Innovation Challenge aims to give NATO new, creative and efficient ways to respond to security challenges.

By organizing these important competitive innovation challenges around real-world issues, Allied Command Transformation continues to be at the forefront of NATO efforts as it relates to the importance of transformation and development as continuous and essential drivers of change.

Media Contact

