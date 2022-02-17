Sounder Announces Series A Funding to Bring Audio Intelligence to Every Podcaster

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sounder, an Audio Intelligence platform that helps independent creators and large media publishers accelerate the discovery, engagement, and monetization of their audio content, announced its Series A funding of $7.7M today. Participating in the round include new investors iHeartMedia, TechNexus Venture Collaborative, Diverse Angels, and Adventure Fund and existing investors Xoogler.co Syndicate. With today's announcement, Sounder's total funding to date has reached $11.55M million.
Sounder's AI and ML technology changes the way audio content is found, experienced and made profitable. The company's Audio Data Cloud brings valuable new datasets and tools to content creators and media publishers, including brand safety and brand suitability analysis, topic analysis, content summarization, and dynamic segmentation. These solutions increase the quantity of inventory available for targeted audio advertising.
This round of funding comes at a time when Sounder is seeing significant and ongoing growth. The business closed the fourth quarter of 2021 with streams up more than 200% and revenue up more than 100% Y/Y.
"There's been a technology void that, until now, had not been accessible by most in the audio industry," Sounder CEO and Co-founder Kal Amin explained. "AI, Machine Learning, and natural language processing will continue to accelerate the revenue potential for audio, and we are at the forefront of these innovations. This is not just a defining moment for Sounder, but for the entire audio industry."
Series A funding will enable Sounder to expand its research and development team to build AI and ML-powered tools that drive growth for audio creators. The company also plans to build a complete ad system that supports publishers and advertisers of all sizes. This will reimagine the ad tech stack for the audio industry.
Founded by former Google and Spotify executives, Sounder provides a suite of tools that allow independent creators to seamlessly manage, grow, track, and monetize their content while helping media publishers unlock advertising revenue, drive discovery, and deepen audience engagement. Rooted in the belief that audio content can drive change, Sounder aims to support a diverse and open ecosystem of creators and publishers empowered through technology.
Growth in podcasting continues to accelerate. While podcasting has been around since 2004, 63% of all podcasts have been created since January 2020. Podcast advertising, too, continues to accelerate. US podcast ad revenues were $1.3B in 2021 and are expected to grow to $2.7B+ by 2025 (20% CAGR).
About Sounder:
Sounder is the end-to-end podcast management platform that brings Audio Intelligence to creators and media publishers. Founded in 2019 by former Google and Spotify executives, Sounder connects creators and enterprises to the Audio Intelligence solutions they need to accelerate their content's discovery, engagement, and monetization potential. Through the Audio Data Cloud, Sounder gives enterprises access to insights that inform strategy and improve monetization. Learn more and join Sounder's community of creators at sounder.fm.
Media Contact
Kristin Kovner, Sounder, (646) 847-9167, kristin@ksquarestrategies.com
SOURCE Sounder
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.