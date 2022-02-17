Icreon Continues its Growth Expansion with Key Hire

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Icreon, a customer experience transformation agency based in New York, NY, is excited to announce the hiring of Kimberly McCabe as Senior Director of Solutions. Kimberly has joined the leadership team at Icreon to expand its growth efforts both strategically and geographically. McCabe's expertise is rooted in delivering composable digital experience strategies that enable and power modern business models for her clients. Based in Los Angeles, CA, McCabe is tasked with expanding Icreon's geographic footprint to service its West Coast client partners.

Over the last 15 years of her career, McCabe has become a marketing thought leader in the realm of transitioning from monolithic to composable infrastructures to support the evolution of digital-first business models and strategies. Her expertise spans globally, in companies large and small and within agency, client and technology organizations. McCabe has also been awarded Sitecore Ambassador MVP status three times in a row, including 2022, by demonstrating mastery of the Sitecore platform and the commitment to sharing that knowledge with the Sitecore community.

"Kimberly is a rare find. Her dynamic expertise, leadership, and innovative thinking is exactly what we need to take our organization and our client offerings to the next level," says Himanshu Sareen, CEO and Founder of Icreon. "Kimberly has built her name in the industry as a change agent – which is a great fit for our culture. I am excited to have her onboard and to welcome her to our leadership team."

Prior to joining Icreon, McCabe held innovative marketing and business development positions at Cognifide, Google, Sitecore, Collinson Group and Oshyn. Her experience working across agency, client, and technology companies has given her the opportunity to lead business strategy exercises as well as large scale digital transformation initiatives focusing on bringing together strategy with technology enablement.

"Icreon is one of those unique organizations that balances a solid, tenured foundation with a culture of innovation," says McCabe. "The evolution of customer experience and business strategy requires both for organizations to stay relevant and to continually engineer growth in today's marketplace. I'm excited to join such a progressive and focused team."

As technology and consumer behaviors evolve, the role of business evolves as well. This produces an accelerated rising of customer expectations that require companies to continuously create new value propositions in the marketplace to meet or exceed those expectations. CMOs and CIOs alike are being tasked with finding and creating this new value for their customers while, at the same time, creating new revenue or efficiencies for their organizations. By creating a culture of collaboration where business strategy and IT strategy go hand in hand, industry leaders are finding new ways to engage their customers and grow.

This is where McCabe's skillset comes into play for Icreon's clients – creating precise and dynamic customer experience strategies and technologies that build the foundation for the composable enterprise of the future.

ABOUT ICREON:

Icreon is an award-winning customer experience transformation agency that helps challenger brands get to 'What's Next,' first. They work with their clients to identify new value in the marketplace, and to concept, develop, and launch innovative solutions that accelerate growth. Their 350+ experts do this through a powerful combination of Experience Strategy, UX / UI Design, and world-class Engineering Capabilities that leverage the power of technology to solve the most important challenges their clients and their customers face.

Since 2000, Icreon has worked with a range of clients from Fortune 500s and mid-markets to associations and nonprofits, all with one thing in common – their obsessive mindset for growth; and knowing that technology will deliver the transformation needed to create competitive advantages. Icreon's customer experience transformation model is built on action and results – delivering both short-term and sustainable growth.

Headquartered in New York City, Icreon's global capabilities span offices in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boulder, Los Angeles, London, New Delhi, and Pune. Companies like New York Road Runners, Diligent Corporation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Johnson Controls, ASTM International, and National Geographic Channel, partner with Icreon to fulfill their customer experience transformation needs.

