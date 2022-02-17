AVATAR Partners Announces Strategic Partnership Agreement with simpleAR®

IRVINE, Calif., Feb.17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVATAR Partners Inc., a pioneer of augmented reality solutions, today announced a strategic partnership and technology development agreement with simplerAR®. As a Platinum Systems Integrator of simpleAR®, AVATAR Partners will continue to expand its XR professional services footprint into government and industry. This synergy complements the objective of simpleAR, which is to accelerate commercialization of its AR content creation software platform. simpleAR®, based in Irvine, CA, is a newly incorporated software product company, founded by Marlo Brooke and a current partner of Ingram Micro, Inc who is a major reseller of the Microsoft HoloLens. The focus of simpleAR® is AR authoring software which help military personnel and business owners rapidly create and deploy AR based job aids and training systems through AR and XR in a simple and cost effective manner.
About AVATAR Partners:
AVATAR Partners Inc. (https://avatarpartners.com/) is a privately held company that develops innovative Extended Reality solutions that simplify complex systems to increase the efficiency, safety and effectiveness of equipment, systems, and processes for the Warfighter, First Responder and Commercial Industries.
###
Scott Toppel, President
AVATAR Partners
Email: Info@avatarpartners.com
Phone: tel:714-969-0573
Website: http://www.AvatarPartners.com
Media Contact
John Maveety, Avatar Partners, Inc, 1 (714) 482-6775, jmaveety@avatarpartners.com
SOURCE Avatar Partners, Inc
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.