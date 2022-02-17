GeBBS Healthcare Recognized as a Leader in the 2022 IAOP® Global 100 Outsourcing List

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (ChrysCapital portfolio company), a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced that it had been named in The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® list in the Leader category by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®), an annual listing of the world's best outsourcing service providers. GeBBS was judged in four categories: Delivery Excellence, Top Innovation, Customer References, and Corporate Social Responsibility. IAOP has recognized GeBBS with this reputable award for the seventh consecutive year.

The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations

"A big thank you and congratulations to GeBBS Healthcare Solutions on being named to the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® for rising to the occasion in a particularly challenging year," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "Your tenacity, grit and leadership were critical to ensuring our industry came out the other side of the global pandemic and we're pleased to recognize you for your quality and performance excellence."

"We are elated to be recognized by the IAOP in the 'Leader' category. Over the years, we have been committed to providing best-in-class services and innovative solutions to our clients across the outsourcing value chain," commented Milind Godbole, CEO & Managing Director of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. "To receive this recognition for the seventh consecutive year is a tremendous accomplishment. I would like to thank our clients and employees for their dedication and commitment during the challenging times of global pandemic."

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.

The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies from around the world that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing, and logistics. They include not only today's leaders but tomorrow's rising stars. To help ensure participation by a broad cross-section of the industry, The Global Outsourcing 100 list includes larger established global firms, referred to as 'Leaders,' smaller, faster-growing firms with less than $50 million per year in revenue and/or fewer than 5,000 employees, referred to as 'Rising Stars,' as well as 'Advisors,' regardless of size. Companies are first organized by Leader, Rising Star or Advisor criteria, then evaluated based on the four judging categories. The final list is composed of the top-scoring companies, regardless of type.

About GeBBS

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is a KLAS rated leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 10000+ strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, GeBBS is backed by ChrysCapital, one of the premier private equity funds based out of India. GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 10 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.gebbs.com.

For more information contact:

Tyler Cowart

310-953-4444 ext. 214

tyler.cowart@gebbs.com

Media Contact

Tyler Cowart, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc., +1 3109534444 Ext: 214/284, tyler.cowart@gebbs.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.