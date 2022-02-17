Intelligence Node Expands its Retail Analytics Offerings with the Launch of the Digital Shelf Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb.17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Intelligence Node, a leader in AI-driven retail intelligence and competitive analytics, recently announced the launch of its AI-driven Digital Shelf Analytics with an intention to diversify its eCommerce analytics offerings and cater to the evolving needs of digitally-driven brands and retailers. With the introduction of this new platform, Intelligence Node is positioned to offer a broad suite of capabilities to its retail customers and solidify its position as a leading eCommerce analytics provider in the retail-tech space.

"The eCommerce ecosystem is fast expanding and is forecasted to reach $4 trillion by 2024. The intensifying eCommerce competition and the constant battle to win shoppers' attention have made it essential for brands and retailers to improve their visibility on search engines and marketplaces and appear on top of search results. The Digital Shelf Analytics platform is designed to help brands and retailers solve these challenges and maximize their share of shelf and improve their conversions and market share." said CEO, Sanjeev Sularia.

Intelligence Node's Digital Shelf platform incorporates computer vision, NLP, and predictive modeling and is powered by its proprietary machine learning technology, patented similarity engine, and a retail dataset of over 1.2 billion unique products, ensuring 99% matching accuracy and 10-second data refresh rates.

The platform analyzes key product metrics such as product availability, product searchability, customer sentiment, pricing, etc. to maximize the share of digital shelf. It audits the share of shelf and visibility across Google search results and marketplaces. It benchmarks search results against competitor performance and offers insights for improvement. It tracks customer reviews to get an indication of the level of customer satisfaction.

Intelligence Node's Digital Shelf Analytics goes one step further using AI to generate resonant product descriptions from images and free text. It uses visual transformers (ViT) and NLP algorithms to identify the right attributes and keywords from product listings - both image and text (title or basic details) to produce a keyword rich and grammatically coherent product description.

Intelligence Node's growing customer base includes category leaders and Fortune 500 retail businesses like Nestle, Prada, Lenovo, Schwarz Gruppe, Moet Henessey and many others. The introduction of the Digital Shelf Analytics platform is yet another milestone in its growth journey, positioning it to be the partner of choice for global enterprise retail businesses.

Intelligence Node's mission is to provide the most comprehensive data-rich eCommerce perspective of the consumer buying journey to retailers and brands so they can thrive in the Age of Amazon.

We offer a real-time retail eCommerce intelligence platform that empowers businesses to drive product level profitability and grow margins using data-driven competitive insights, AI-driven pricing, MAP monitoring and more. Intelligence Node has the world's largest product and pricing dataset with unmatched accuracy, at 99%, which feeds the growth of more than $600 billion in retail revenue globally. Our proprietary patented algorithms are delivered via SaaS portal, file feed, or APIs, providing rapid plug & play accessibility. We are the platform of choice for global retailers and brands, including category leaders like Nestle, Lenovo, LIDL, Prada, and many others. Learn more about the digital shelf technology at https://www.intelligencenode.com/solutions/by-need/digital-shelf-analytics/

