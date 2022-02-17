Financial commentator Peter Schiff to face Richard Heart: LIVE Debate Crypto vs Gold

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard Heart and Peter Schiff have agreed to face each other in a live online debate.
The "Ultimate Cryptocurrency Showdown" live online debate will take place on Wednesday, February 23rd at 5pm EST (New York) and will be streamed on Youtube.
Peter Schiff is an expert on money, economic theory, and international investing. Peter is a highly recommended broker by many leading financial newsletters and investment advisory services. He is also a contributing commentator for Newsweek International and served as an economic advisor to the 2008 Ron Paul presidential campaign.
Peter Schiff believes that Cryptocurrencies are all hype and a big bubble about to burst and go to zero. He believes that Cryptocurrencies are tied to nothing and are just like casino chips without the plastic. According to Peter, Bitcoin is simply a speculative asset you can gamble on and hasn't transformed anything.
He even claims that Cryptocurrencies won't be around for long and they are not rare nor scarce. In fact, he calls Cryptocurrencies 'imaginary friends'.
Richard Heart is an opinionated Youtuber and innovator, looking to advance the reach of Cryptocurrencies globally. After he came across Bitcoin when it was worth only $1, he realized its major flaws which led him to create his own Cryptocurrency called 'Hex'.
He believes that Cryptocurrencies can be used to replace banksters, thanks to a peer-to-peer, audited verifiable trustless system. Richard also believes that Cryptocurrencies will change the relationship between man and government forever and could even reduce wars.
During the debate, Peter Schiff is likely to warn people who have invested in Cryptocurrencies that they could lose their investments whereas Richard Heart is likely to build his case around Cryptocurrencies as a place to grow your wealth exponentially.
For details on the debate, visit https://gokogroup.com/peter-schiff-v-richard-heart/?orid=40997&opid=25
